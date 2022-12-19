Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022
U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday morning as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 154 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500...
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX was up by around 0.7% during afternoon trade, while France's CAC 40 added 1% and Italy's FTSE MIB around 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
NBC San Diego
From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Loud Layoffs,' Will Career Trends That Created a Buzz in 2022 Continue in the New Year?
Prioritizing quality of life for employees is one of the biggest career trends of 2022. Employers may go through a culture shift to meet workers desire for flexible work arrangements. Despite large, high-profile layoffs, many companies still need to retain and hire new workers. Chandra Sahu, 25, left a job...
NBC San Diego
China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine in Wake of Covid Wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
NBC San Diego
Beijing Roars to Life a Month After Zero-Covid Lockdowns Fade, But China Is Not Out of the Woods Yet
During the Monday morning rush hour, traffic in Beijing surged by about 90% from a week ago — to "heavily congested" levels, according to Baidu data. The rebound in social activity in Beijing over the last few days is an example of how long it might take for the country to shake off the economic impact of zero-Covid controls.
NBC San Diego
An Indian Tech Unicorn's Founders Share 3 Tips for Success — Including a ‘Hit by a Bus' Plan
Harsh Jain says it's an "open secret" that he doesn't use his own fantasy sports app — for fantasy football, at least. "I am still committed to fantasy football on Fantasy Premier League, the reason we created Dream11." Fantasy sports are online games in which players create virtual teams...
NBC San Diego
Retailers May Adopt Stricter Return Policies
After the busy holiday shopping season comes returns season, but that could get harder. A new report says 60%of retailers are changing their policies. So what does that mean for you?. The National Retail Federation said in 2021 that nearly 18% of all holiday presents were returned. Many of the...
NBC San Diego
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
NBC San Diego
China to Scrap Quarantine for International Travelers in an Essential End of Zero-Covid
BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.
