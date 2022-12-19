ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Rise Heading Into the Final Trading Week of 2022

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday morning as investors head into the final trading days of 2022, deliberating whether a Santa Claus rally will appear and lift a market that has been weighed down by recession fears. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 154 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500...
Asia Markets Rise as China Says It Will End Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it's held for nearly three years. The nation also downgraded Covid to a...
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX was up by around 0.7% during afternoon trade, while France's CAC 40 added 1% and Italy's FTSE MIB around 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine in Wake of Covid Wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Retailers May Adopt Stricter Return Policies

After the busy holiday shopping season comes returns season, but that could get harder. A new report says 60%of retailers are changing their policies. So what does that mean for you?. The National Retail Federation said in 2021 that nearly 18% of all holiday presents were returned. Many of the...
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'

"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
ATLANTA, GA
China to Scrap Quarantine for International Travelers in an Essential End of Zero-Covid

BEIJING — China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland starting Jan. 8. The forthcoming shift follows an abrupt relaxation this month in domestic Covid controls. The changes end the bulk of the most restrictive measures that China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy.

