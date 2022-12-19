Read full article on original website
cn2.com
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
live5news.com
SC senator blames agency director’s early resignation on ‘problematic’ commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
live5news.com
counton2.com
SC receives $1M to support 988 crisis call center staffing
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health said the state has received one-time money to help their suicide prevention efforts. This is all part of a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The money will be used to “‘”enhance 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline services.”
live5news.com
Director of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs resigns after 14 months
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After only 14 months on the job, State Director Dr. Michelle Fry is calling it quits with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN). Fry, an attorney and civil rights advocate according to her biography on SCDDSN’s website, wrote to staff on Tuesday...
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Columbia Star
SCWF—dedicated to protection and propagation of game, fish, and forests in S.C.
On October 28, 1931, a group of 150 sportsmen gathered to establish the South Carolina Game and Fish Association. This meeting was the result of several conversations between two men. Local writer Harry Hampton with The State newspaper in Columbia and Zan Hayward of the Game Conservation Dept. of E.I. duPont de Nemours in Columbia.
How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
wach.com
SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
WIS-TV
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
WSAV-TV
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
South Carolina could get up to $242 million from opioid settlements, AG Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Local governments across South Carolina could receive as much as $242 million from legal settlements aimed at resolving claims over the U.S. opioid crisis, according to the state attorney general’s office. Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay out more than $17.3 billion nationally over the next 15 years, […]
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
counton2.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
live5news.com
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
