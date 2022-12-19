ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
counton2.com

SC receives $1M to support 988 crisis call center staffing

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health said the state has received one-time money to help their suicide prevention efforts. This is all part of a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The money will be used to “‘”enhance 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline services.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wach.com

SC corrections officer hospitalized after being assaulted by inmate

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, officials reported Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections twitter, an officer was assaulted by an inmate in a Lee Correctional Institute housing unit Monday night. The...
WIS-TV

SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
live5news.com

McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
GEORGIA STATE

