Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
MUSC: Guns a growing cause of death for children
MUSC: Guns a growing cause of death for children
Berkeley County deputies working to keep you safe, deter thieves this holiday season
Berkeley County deputies working to keep you safe, deter thieves this holiday season
Charleston Police Department uses $900k grant to help fight opioid epidemic
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — In January 2021, Charleston Police Department received a 900 hundred thousand dollar grant from the Department of Justice to fight the opioid epidemic. That grant is spread over three years, and it's not just for CPD; it also helps NCPD, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and...
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
Man in custody following South Carolina standoff
According to DCSO, some of the warrants were for violent crimes. A portion of the neighborhood was shut down during the standoff to ensure resident safety.
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting
Man arrested after standoff in Dorchester County
Man arrested after standoff in Dorchester County
Summerville PD conducting traffic checkpoints during upcoming holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints at multiple locations during the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the following locations on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 31: Officers will be focused on ensuring reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roadways, […]
Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed robberies
Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed robberies
SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Fireworks on Christmas allowed in these Lowcountry areas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hearing the pop and crackle of fireworks will become a regular sound over the next several days. In fact, neighbors should not be surprised if they see the sparkle of a few fireworks while looking to the sky for Santa and his eight reindeer on Christmas Eve. While most people […]
Deputies looking for woman who tried to steal snacks from convenience shop
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on December 19 and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she […]
Carjacking charges made against murder suspects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
Preventing house fires during cold weather
Preventing house fires during cold weather
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
