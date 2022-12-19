ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MUSC: Guns a growing cause of death for children

CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Park Circle bank robbery suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Park Circle. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at CPM Federal Credit Union last month. A bank teller said the suspect walked into the bank wearing a mask and slipped […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

One dead, one arrested after Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Man arrested after standoff in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed robberies

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SWAT, deputies on scene of man barricaded in Dorchester Co. home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident in the Dorchester Manor subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says deputies and SWAT are working a situation involving a barricaded suspect in a house on Cedar Grove Drive. The sheriff’s...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in early-morning Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one person was injured shortly after midnight Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community where they found shell casings and a home that had been damaged by gunfire, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
LADSON, SC
WIS-TV

Carjacking charges made against murder suspects

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
counton2.com

Preventing house fires during cold weather

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

