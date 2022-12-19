ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Local organizations work to combat gun violence in Roanoke

Roanoke's RESET team and "Peacemakers" are raising awareness about resources including mental health aid and conflict resolution training. They took to the streets on Wednesday to talk to neighbors on Chapman Avenue after a man was shot in that area a few days ago. Local organizations work to combat gun...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now

More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
ROANOKE, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wreaths for a Cause in Danville raises more than $17k for local charities

DANVILLE, Va. – Charities in and around Danville will be getting thousands soon, thanks to the Wreaths for a Cause program. On Thursday, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) announced that they raised $17,745 for local charities through the annual holiday program. We’re told that more than...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
COVINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Project Imagine graduates 14th class

Seven teenagers were recently honored for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Iunta Barksdale, Semaj’ Jeffries, Stanford Lipscomb, Ta’Shon Nash, William Stamps,...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council

ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
DANVILLE, VA

