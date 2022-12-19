Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations work to combat gun violence in Roanoke
Roanoke's RESET team and "Peacemakers" are raising awareness about resources including mental health aid and conflict resolution training. They took to the streets on Wednesday to talk to neighbors on Chapman Avenue after a man was shot in that area a few days ago. Local organizations work to combat gun...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City leaders reveal plans for Henrietta Lacks statue to honor her legacy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials revealed plans Monday for a statue to honor the legacy of Henrietta Lacks. The statue will go in Lacks Plaza between the municipal building and the court house. The city plans to have the statue completed by October 2023. Henrietta Lacks passed away...
wfirnews.com
Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now
More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wfxrtv.com
Memorial service honors lives of homeless people who passed away during 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the lives of homeless people who passed away in Roanoke City in 2022. The congregation sat silently at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church as dozens of names were read and a candle lit for each person who died without a home.
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday. “We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
WSLS
Wreaths for a Cause in Danville raises more than $17k for local charities
DANVILLE, Va. – Charities in and around Danville will be getting thousands soon, thanks to the Wreaths for a Cause program. On Thursday, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) announced that they raised $17,745 for local charities through the annual holiday program. We’re told that more than...
WSLS
Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
chathamstartribune.com
Project Imagine graduates 14th class
Seven teenagers were recently honored for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Iunta Barksdale, Semaj’ Jeffries, Stanford Lipscomb, Ta’Shon Nash, William Stamps,...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
WSLS
Artists needed in Roanoke City to paint mural near River’s Edge Park North
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are looking for artists to turn an eyesore into an asset. City leaders are looking for someone to paint a mural near River’s Edge Park North. It would sit on the side of the South Jefferson Street foundation wall. The city has...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
WDBJ7.com
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
WSLS
Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
WSLS
Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
