The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Fall River Police Arrest Allegedly Armed Man Already Wanted for Shooting Incident
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident last month in Fall River was arrested today and allegedly found to be in possession a loaded firearm without a license to carry. Fall River Police said detectives engaged in surveillance earlier today observed Steven Redondo-Morales,...
‘Porch Pirate’ suspect arrested; Video captures man stealing Christmas packages
A “Porch Pirate” suspect who was captured on video surveillance on Dec. 15 stealing three packages from the porch of a Fall River home was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department stated the suspect was identified as Joseph Machado, 43, of Fall...
ABC6.com
Fall River man arrested in connection to shots fired incident
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man wanted for his role in a non-lethal shooting incident from November. Detectives with the Vice Intelligence and Gang unit identified 21-year-old Steven Redondo-Morales on Eagle St. on Dec. 22. He is presumed to be the suspect who fired...
Teens Say TikTok Trend Led Them To Rob Melrose Mail Carrier At Gunpoint: DA
Two teenagers who police arrested this week and charged with robbing a mail carrier at gun and knifepoint in Melrose said they got the idea from a TikTok. The United States Postal Inspection Service said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were responsible for the midday Dec. 10 robbery. Thei…
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
ABC6.com
Police: Man arrested after ‘critically missing’ girl, 13, found in Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl, who was last seen leaving a North Providence group home earlier this month, was found in Providence. The U.S. Marshals said that “critically missing teen” Isabella Rivera was found unharmed. North Providence...
Police Drone Finds 2-Year-Old MA Girl Missing After Mother's Stabbing Arrest
A 2-year-old girl who went missing after her mother allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old victim was found with the help of drone technology, according to authorities.The child's mother, 25-year-old Angel-Leah Duarte, was reported for stabbing by a neighbor when the bloody victim of Duarte's crime s…
Police searching for CVS shoplifting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest wanted man at Shawmut Village, charged with drug trafficking
“New Bedford police detectives have made a sizeable drug seizure and placed a wanted male into custody. On December 20th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct., in the “Shawmut Village” housing complex. As a result of...
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
ABC6.com
Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling over 200 guns pleads guilty
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling over 200 guns in his home plead guilty to federal charges. In February, Ronald Andruchuk was arrested after police received reports that he was firing weapons on his property. After searching his home, they found 211 guns, thousands of rounds of of ammunition, and a flame thrower.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Acushnet
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested for drug trafficking
NEW BEDFORD Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a sizeable drug seizure led to the arrest of a wanted man. On Dec. 20, detectives conducted a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct. at the “Shawmut Village,” that lead to the arrest of 41-year-old Felix Berrios Colon.
WFMJ.com
Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect at Valley hotel
A Providence, Rhode Island man is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting extradition back to that city for a murder earlier this week. Police Maj. David Lapatin told NBC affiliate WJAR that 22-year-old Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Valley hotel on Wednesday. The suspect...
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
ABC6.com
Providence police to provide update on fatal Waverly Street shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Waverly Street inside of a shop. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that several shots were fired. No...
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Two arrested following break-ins at Fall River daycare
FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River police arrested two individuals following two break-ins and thefts from a local daycare. Police responded to the Pumpkin Patch Daycare, which is located on South Main Street, on both December 10th and 11th, for “reported breaks and larcenies” according to Fall River Police.
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich
A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
