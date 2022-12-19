ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

ABC6.com

Fall River man arrested in connection to shots fired incident

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police arrested a man wanted for his role in a non-lethal shooting incident from November. Detectives with the Vice Intelligence and Gang unit identified 21-year-old Steven Redondo-Morales on Eagle St. on Dec. 22. He is presumed to be the suspect who fired...
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling over 200 guns pleads guilty

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling over 200 guns in his home plead guilty to federal charges. In February, Ronald Andruchuk was arrested after police received reports that he was firing weapons on his property. After searching his home, they found 211 guns, thousands of rounds of of ammunition, and a flame thrower.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested for drug trafficking

NEW BEDFORD Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a sizeable drug seizure led to the arrest of a wanted man. On Dec. 20, detectives conducted a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct. at the “Shawmut Village,” that lead to the arrest of 41-year-old Felix Berrios Colon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WFMJ.com

Marshals arrest Rhode Island murder suspect at Valley hotel

A Providence, Rhode Island man is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting extradition back to that city for a murder earlier this week. Police Maj. David Lapatin told NBC affiliate WJAR that 22-year-old Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a Valley hotel on Wednesday. The suspect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges

SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NORWICH, CT

