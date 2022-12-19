ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide

CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

WKYC

