Stabbing incident at Cedar Road apartment under investigation: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Cedar Road apartment on a report of a disturbance that involved a stabbing. Officers located a man and woman in the apartment who appeared to have stab wounds. Officers administered first aid...
Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
Teen in custody for armed robberies at Elyria businesses
A teen is being held at the Lorain County Juvenile detention facility in connection to armed robberies at two Elyria businesses, one dating back to November.
Woman killed after vehicle slams into apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car that drove into her Maple Heights apartment. Maple Heights police responded to 5080 Lee Road at about 2 p.m. for a call of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building. A woman, whose identity...
Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide
CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
Suspect accused of killing man with beer can in East Cleveland arrested
CLEVELAND — A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following a homicide that took place in East Cleveland in September. According to a release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested Michael Sheppard, who was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) for homicide.
Man charged in brutal attack at Hopkins Airport: I-Team
The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man is facing felony assault charges for attacking a traveler from France at Hopkins Airport.
Assisted-living residents manage to fight while in wheelchairs: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Two residents in wheelchairs got into a fight at Grand Pointe Assisted Living Dec. 13 when one accidentally bumped into the other in a hallway. Both kicked each other’s wheelchairs and one poked at the other with his reaching rod. Neither wanted to pursue the matter and both returned...
Vehicle thefts continue in city: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported her vehicle stolen from the Gates Mills Place apartments Dec. 12. About two hours later, it was located in the rear of the neighboring Target after employees reported its alarm sounding. Suspicion: Chatham Way. A truck was found with a rear side window broken out at the...
I-Team: New video, reward offered in unsolved Garfield Heights murder
Garfield Heights police and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are releasing a new video and offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of catching a killer.
83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
Marshals arrest man suspected of killing victim with beer can
A homicide suspect who had been on the run since September is in custody Wednesday.
Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
