Stranger arrested after ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in Marietta, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a New Jersey man after officials say he tried to break into a home during a “bizarre” attack. Marietta police said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., a couple was at their home on North Saint Mary’s Lane when Harjit Singh, 32, of New Jersey knocked on their door.
Newnan Times-Herald
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
Sixth defendant in YSL RICO indictment enters negotiated guilty plea
A sixth defendant in the sweeping YSL RICO indictment entered a negotiated guilty plea on Thursday....
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
Newton County brothers sentenced after assault, false confession, prosecutors say
A pair of Newton County brothers was sentenced to prison last week after one of the men assaulted and fired a gun at a woman, and the other entered a false confession on his behalf, prosecutors said Monday.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
Gwinnett dad who claims innocence in son’s death gets new hearing
A Gwinnett County man who maintains he did not kill his 2-month-old son will get a new court hearing, the Georgia Suprem...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found in rural Georgia
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A rural Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found after receiving a tip. Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said once deputies responded to the area and started to search, they were able to locate human remains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Killer on the Loose: Police Searching for Man Who Killed Woman While Working at Popular Car Dealership
An Atlanta woman who was gunned down and killed while working at a used car dealership Friday afternoon has left family, friends and a community in mourning. Gwinnett County police told WSB that 34-year-old Courtney Owens was working at the dealership located on a busy road when a gunman entered the establishment and shot at her.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
claytoncrescent.org
Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home
UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Paulding County detectives, GBI investigating Douglasville murder
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of a Douglasville subdivision. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder case on Monday. Deputies were called to a home along Warrenton Drive in...
Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
Griffin man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash
A Griffin man has been sentenced to five years in prison nearly 13 months after he fled the scene of a crash that killed 31-year-old Deandre Head, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
