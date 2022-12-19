Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg roundabout receives memorial Christmas tree
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has installed a Christmas tree in the roundabout downtown to honor a late city employee. With only four days till Christmas, they wanted to make sure they have this tree up in honor of a late construction manager. “We talked to our...
WDAM-TV
Christmas tree installed on roundabout in downtown Hattiesburg
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397.
WDAM-TV
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way. The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area. The city will use money from the USDA and...
WDAM-TV
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Colder temperatures are coming and a local, first-response team is looking to help the neediest people. The Columbia Police Department is hoping to bring in multiple homeless people this weekend, providing them shelter from the frigid temperatures. “As we’re patrolling at night, we’ll notice people laying...
WDAM-TV
Warming stations opening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of warming stations will open in the Pine Belt as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing overnight and remain below freezing on Friday. In Hattiesburg, The Fieldhouse for the Homeless is open to the public now and will remain open until the...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs, 7 birds perish in Jones Co. structure fire Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several pets reportedly died in a structure fire in Jones County on Wednesday. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, M & M, Glade and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 112 Freedom Road near the Myrick community shortly before 1 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Animal shelters urge pet owners to provide proper protection during frigid weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Animal shelters are warning pet owners about the coming frigid temperatures and their potential impact on outdoor dogs and cats, especially the very young or very old. The staff at the Hub City Humane Society are reminding pet owners to bring pets indoors as the temperatures...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County partners with Fieldhouse for the Homeless for cold weather
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County has partnered with a local shelter to keep its residents safe this weekend. Monday, the Board of Supervisors passed an emergency declaration for the upcoming cold weather. Board President David Hogan said the county is working with Fieldhouse for the Homeless to provide...
WDAM-TV
TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers
In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money...
WDAM-TV
Christian Services providing coats, blankets, space heaters for coming frigid weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is stocked up on coats, blankets and electric heaters to help some folks get through the upcoming frigid temperatures. The organization gathered many of these items through donations from schools in Lumberton, Richton and Oak Grove. If you need something, you can get it...
WDAM-TV
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday
Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Columbia Police Department issued a minor alert: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside...”. So, the Columbia Police Department is hosting a soup kitchen on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Danielle Barber, the executive assistant for the police department, said...
WDAM-TV
MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney, Moran “Randy” Pope III, to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. According to the City, this...
WDAM-TV
‘Shop with Panther Police’ raises $11K for Christmas joy
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several police officers were in Walmart last Friday for a good reason. “This is Shop with the Panther Police,” said Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy. “This is our seventh year doing it. We’re just excited about doing it. This is one of the special times of the year that we really enjoy.”
WDAM-TV
Lumberton Library gives out food to those in need
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people walk out of libraries with books, but what about food?. The Lumberton Library gave away free food and winter clothes from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. “I know we say this all the time, but we mean it from the bottom of our...
WDAM-TV
Helping children at Christmas
The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. Chief Kelly said during this time of year with Experience Columbia, a safety app on your smartphone is a good idea. Sharing the sprit of Christmas. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
Comments / 0