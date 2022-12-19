ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used

A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel

A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home

A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Husband arrested after alleged attack on wife at Oakleaf apartments

A husband was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes in Lady Lake. Officers were called to the apartment complex on County Road 466 after 38-year-old Charles Ryan Hall became “enraged” and threw a gaming controller into the television, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’

A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy