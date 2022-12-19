Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection. Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order. A woman, whom Drennen has previously...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
villages-news.com
Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel
A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after attempting to break into Marion County home
A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he attempted to break into a local residence. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 9200 block of NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a burglary incident. According to the MCSO report, a security company had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that an audible motion alarm was coming from the kitchen and back door of the residence.
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after alleged attack on wife at Oakleaf apartments
A husband was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes in Lady Lake. Officers were called to the apartment complex on County Road 466 after 38-year-old Charles Ryan Hall became “enraged” and threw a gaming controller into the television, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
Citrus County Chronicle
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
villages-news.com
Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season
The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.
WESH
Armed robbery in Flagler County under investigation, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery is being investigated. According to deputies, the robbery happened in Palm Coast on Monday at a Mobil gas station located on Pine Lakes Parkway. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
