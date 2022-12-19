ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta picks Georgia to win the Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta has picked Georgia to triumph over Ohio State in this year’s Peach Bowl. Yang Yang the giant panda has correctly predicted the winner of the last two Peach Bowls: Michigan State’s win over Pittsburgh in 2021 and Georgia’s win over Cincinnati in 2020.
