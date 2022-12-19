ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Field & Stream

Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator

A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Patricia Jean Bueno

Patricia Bueno, age 77 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Private family services will be held. Patricia was born September 27, 1945, in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of William and Joyce (LaMar) Crum. Patricia is survived by her...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Debra Illingworth Greene

Debra Illingworth Greene, age 56, of Madison, passed away at home suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after a courageous and decades-long battle with pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Aug. 28, 1966, in Berwyn, Ill., the daughter of Monte and Deanna Illingworth. Debra earned a degree in journalism from...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Elizabeth M. “Bette” Minkus

CAMBRIDGE – Elizabeth M. “Bette” Minkus, age 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge, Wis. Bette was born in Kenosha, Wis., on June 6, 1921, to Frank and Mary Hujik. In 1947, she married Raymond “Chuck” Minkus, who preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Julius; and her sisters, Margret, Mary, Josie and Ann. She is survived by her son, Danial (Doreen); and brother, Frank; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Gladys Lorraine “Lori” Waller

MADISON – Gladys Lorraine “Lori” Waller, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. She was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Ashland, Wis., the daughter of Charles John and Helen Marie (Luusua) Johnson. Lori graduated from Ashland High School in 1947. She married...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jean M. Read

COLUMBUS—Jean M. Read, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on March 10, 1938, in Michigan, the second daughter of Robert and Mary (Soverign) McGreachie. Jean had a long career as an RN and was one of the first nurse practitioners graduating from the nursing program at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Jean enjoyed swimming, ice skating and her beloved dog, Sam.
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Christine E. Sprecher

Christine E. Sprecher, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, in Reedsburg, WI after a courageous battle with cancer. She is the daughter of the late Walter & Kathryn (Pletzer) Schwartz. Chris loved to draw and play card games, and always had time to chat with you on...
REEDSBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
BELOIT, WI

