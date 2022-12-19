Read full article on original website
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Henry Cavill Allegedly Fired From 'Superman' & 'The Witcher’ For 'Toxic' Behavior, Women Found Him 'Impossible' To Work With
DC Studios shocked fans when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the franchise's Superman after claiming he was leaving The Witcher to focus on the superhero role — but RadarOnline.com has learned that a tipster stepped forward with allegations that his "toxic" behavior made him "impossible" for the opposite sex to work with.According to an insider, “something shifted" while filming Seasons 2 and 3 of The Witcher. "[Cavill] became really impossible for women to work with, which is always a big problem, but even worse here because the showrunner is a woman," the source spilled to...
Popculture
Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery
Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
Bustle
Abstract French Tips
Need a bit of nail art inspo for Capricorn SZN? These abstract black French tips on Margot Robbie could take you from work days to date nights.
Bustle
Line Of Duty Is Reportedly Returning For An Explosive Christmas Special
Christmas is the season of goodwill, and fans of Line of Duty will be excited to hear that a brand new batch of episodes may be on the way. According to a report from The Sun, the show will return for a three-part special sometime in 2023. “There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,” a source told the newspaper. “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion – now Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.” Bustle has reached out to the BBC who has declined to comment.
Bustle
The Spice Girls Just Reunited With A Surprise Performance
Ever since the band’s 2019 tour, Spice Girls fans have been waiting patiently for the iconic ‘90s girl group to reunite on stage once again. During a recent stop on Emma Bunton’s UK tour, fans were treated to the ultimate Christmas gift when she was joined by one of her fellow former bandmates for a surprise singalong of a Spice Girls classic.
Bustle
20 Years Later, John Mayer Reveals Who Inspired “Your Body Is A Wonderland”
We finally know who John Mayer was singing about in his Grammy-winning hit song “Your Body Is A Wonderland,” and it’s not who we thought it was. It turns out, the person whose body is lauded in song for her skin like porcelain, pair of candy lips, and bubblegum tongue was his high school sweetheart.
Bustle
TikTok Just Uncovered A Blunder In How The Grinch Stole Christmas
As we curl up with fuzzy socks and a mug of hot chocolate to watch our favourite festive flicks such as Love Actually, another beloved movie is being dissected on TikTok for an apparent editing fail. How The Grinch Stole Christmas stars Jim Carrey as the green-faced Grinch, who despises the holiday festivities. Equal parts silly and nostalgic, the film has grown on skeptics too, emerging a fan favourite. But recently a TikTok user spotted an error in how the Grinch’s eyes appear in one of the scenes.
Bustle
What Really Happens To Stephen In Riches?
Spoilers ahead for Riches. By the end of episode one, we’ve had evidence of an affair, a family fall-out, and the reveal of a shock inheritance. And that is just the beginning. ITVX’s Riches, written by How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna’s Abby Ajayi, doesn’t skimp on the drama. But it’s a death in mysterious circumstances that makes for the most pivotal moment in episode one. After the passing of patriarch and CEO Stephen, we see other members of the Richards family vie for power over the business he controlled, Flair & Glory. So what happens to Stephen Richards in episode one?
Bustle
Alice In Borderland Season 3 Might Happen Sooner Than You Think
After two long years, Alice in Borderland Season 2 finally dropped on Netflix Dec. 22 — and with the second installment of the dystopian series comes plenty of questions. What are the borderlands, anyway? How did Arisu and Usagi end up here? And perhaps most importantly, will there be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?
Bustle
Treason Season 2 Is Looking Pretty Unlikely For Fans
Though it’s still yet to air for the first time, anticipation is already pretty high for Netflix’s mysterious new thriller Treason, starring Marvel and Daredevil alum Charlie Cox, Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin, and Quantum of Solace Bond girl Olga Kurylenko. The streaming service has confirmed that five instalments will land on Netflix from Boxing Day (Dec. 26). But what else do we know about this new series, and will there be a Treason Season 2?
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
Bustle
8 Things I Noticed Rewatching The O.C.’s First Chrismukkah Episode
Nineteen years ago, The O.C. asked the question: menorah or candy cane? Seth Cohen’s answer of “Why not both?” not only prompted an iconic pop culture holiday tradition, but set the tone for the show’s first-ever Chrismukkah episode. Nestled in the middle of The O.C.’s first...
Bustle
Naomi Ackie On The Importance Of Queer Relationships In Whitney Houston’s Biopic
End of the year releases make for some of the best holiday viewing (especially during the limbo period between Christmas and New Year) and one among them is Whitney Houston’s highly anticipated biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody starring Naomi Ackie. From Houston’s high stakes career to her messy and very public marriage to Bobby Brown, the biopic touches upon several elements of the late singer’s life. However, one of these story lines drew Ackie to the project and that’s Houston’s relationship with Robyn Crawford. The pair worked together and were best friends for decades, and Crawford confirmed that they had a romantic relationship in the early days.
Bustle
The Fabelman
Steven Spielberg has been making movies for almost half of a century, but 2022’s The Fabelmans is the first time he’s incorporated details of his personal life and childhood into a movie. The film, which was released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, is a semi-autobiographical drama about the director’s upbringing and the beginnings of his career in Hollywood. It was met with largely positive reviews from critics, especially for the way that Spielberg and co-writer Tony Kushner blended the reality of the director’s early life with fiction. Most importantly, though, The Fabelmans is the perfect kind of movie to watch with family or a mixed crowd over the holiday season. It has everything you really want in a movie: a sprawling coming of age story, beautiful cinematography and period costumes, and, of course, it’s directed by Steven Spielberg.
