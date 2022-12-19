Steven Spielberg has been making movies for almost half of a century, but 2022’s The Fabelmans is the first time he’s incorporated details of his personal life and childhood into a movie. The film, which was released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, is a semi-autobiographical drama about the director’s upbringing and the beginnings of his career in Hollywood. It was met with largely positive reviews from critics, especially for the way that Spielberg and co-writer Tony Kushner blended the reality of the director’s early life with fiction. Most importantly, though, The Fabelmans is the perfect kind of movie to watch with family or a mixed crowd over the holiday season. It has everything you really want in a movie: a sprawling coming of age story, beautiful cinematography and period costumes, and, of course, it’s directed by Steven Spielberg.

