Spoilers ahead for Riches. The boardroom bust-ups, the behind-the-scenes backstabbing, the battle for total company control; ITV’s Riches is all about the drama of family business. At the heart of the Abby Ajayi-wriiten series is a Black haircare and cosmetics company called Flair & Glory. At the beginning of episode one, the company is under the control of founder and CEO Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), the patriarch of the family. But his unexpected death creates a power vaccum that leads to battlelines being drawn between Richards family members. In the aftermath of Stephen’s death, it’s revealed that control of company will pass to his two eldest children Nina (Deborah Ayorinde) and Simon (Emmanuel Imani), who moved to America with their mum as children. The news comes as huge shock to both Nina and Simon, but also the British side of the family – their stepmother Claudia (Sarah Niles) and their half-siblings Gus, Alesha, and Wanda. Reeling from the surprise announcement, at first the two eldest Richards children agree to sell the company back to Claudia. However, after the meeting to the sign the contract goes awry Nina makes an on-the-spot decision to keep it. But what’s behind this apparent about-turn? Why does Nina keep Flair & Glory?

