BBC’s Marie Antoinette Was Partially Filmed At Kim Kardashian’s Fave Holiday Spot
This year’s Christmas TV schedule is packed with must-see shows and specials, with the BBC saving some of its best and highly-anticipated dramas until the end of the year, including their period drama Marie Antoinette, starring Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham. Written by The Favourite’s Deborah Davis, this eight-part series will premiere on Dec. 29 and features stunning period costumes and gorgeous hair and make-up set in lavish palaces. But where exactly was BBC’s Marie Antoinette filmed?
Fans Of Them Will Recognise Nina From Riches
Family bonds can be complicated at the best of times, but throw million-pound business interests into the mix and things can get very dramatic. New ITVX show Riches is all about what happens when relatives battle it out in the boardroom. The series, written by Abby Ajayi, follows the Richards, an affluent British-American-Nigerian family who run Flair & Glory, a hugely successful Black haircare and cosmetics company. At the centre of the show and the fight for control of Flair & Glory is Nina, played by Deborah Ayorinde. She and her brother Simon (Emmanuel Imani) make up the U.S. side of the Richards family. After their estranged father Stephen (Hugh Quarshie) dies unexpectedly, the pair arrive in London for his funeral wanting nothing to do with the company he created. But, during their visit, they receive some surprising news that changes everything. So who is Deborah Ayorinde and where might you have seen her previously?
Meghan & Harry's Christmas Plans Are A Hot Topic After Netflix Drama
Christmas is shaping up to be very different from last year for the royal family, with it being the first without Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and the Queen Consort will reportedly host senior members of the royal family at Sandringham over the festive weekend, with the Prince and Princess of Wales likely to be in attendance. Despite reportedly receiving an invite from His Majesty, it’s unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join in on the celebrations. So where will Meghan and Harry spend Christmas with Archie and Lilibet this year?
Riches Star CJ Beckford Prefers Book Clubs Over Social Media
Starring in the new high-stakes family drama Riches , CJ Beckford is embracing his biggest role yet. If the actor looks familiar, perhaps you recognise him from I Love You, I Hate You — a short film co-starring the acclaimed rapper and musician Little Simz. In recent years, he’s also appeared in the National Theatre’s Andrea Levy adaptation Small Island, the BBC’s Windrush drama Sitting In Limbo, and opposite Top Boy and Marvel icon Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle. But what else do we know about CJ Beckford? And is the actor dating anyone IRL?
O.J. Simpson Sets The Record Straight On Whether He’s Khloé Kardashian’s Dad
The KarJenner family tree isn’t that complicated — and could easily be explained in a single episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Family matriarch Kris Jenner married the late Robert Kardashian in 1978 and the pair had four kids together: Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, and Rob. After her divorce from Robert in 1991, she remarried Caitlyn Jenner that same year and had two more kids with her: Kendall and Kylie. Yet, there is one sustaining conspiracy theory about the Kardashian genealogy: some speculate that Khloé Kardashian isn’t actually the daughter of Robert but his friend and client, O.J. Simpson.
What Really Happens To Stephen In Riches?
Spoilers ahead for Riches. By the end of episode one, we’ve had evidence of an affair, a family fall-out, and the reveal of a shock inheritance. And that is just the beginning. ITVX’s Riches, written by How To Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna’s Abby Ajayi, doesn’t skimp on the drama. But it’s a death in mysterious circumstances that makes for the most pivotal moment in episode one. After the passing of patriarch and CEO Stephen, we see other members of the Richards family vie for power over the business he controlled, Flair & Glory. So what happens to Stephen Richards in episode one?
RHOSLC Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Heather Gay’s Black Eye Mystery
After last week’s maddening cliffhanger in which Heather Gay revealed her black eye to Jen Shah and Meredith Marks the morning after a wild night out in San Diego, the Dec. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City seemed to promise Bravo fans an answer to the question that had been teased in promos all season: How did Heather Gay get a black eye?
