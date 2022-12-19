ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Continues Atop Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Mariah Carey ‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The carol adds an 11th total week at No. 1 on the former and a sixth week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago.

Pls, SZA ‘s “Kill Bill,” from her new album, SOS , blasts onto the Global 200 at No. 5, while holiday hits by Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms, Andy Williams and Michael Bublé, among others, make further worldwide gains.

Related

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Scores Milestone 10th Week at No. 1 on Billboard…

12/19/2022

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Christmas’ Tops Global 200, ‘Kill Bill’ Debuts

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” keeps at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 93.6 million streams (up 10%) and 16,000 sold (up 50%) worldwide in the Dec. 9-15 tracking week. The modern holiday classic, released in 1994, adds an 11th week at the summit, and third this holiday season, after it led for four weeks each over the 2020 and 2021 holidays.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, hits a new Global 200 high, making a 4-2 party hop with 67.3 million streams (up 18%) and 6,000 sold (up 5%). It reached a previous No. 3 best in each of the past two holiday seasons.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” from 1984, dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 Global 200 high and the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957, rises 6-4, returning to its best rank reached over both the 2020 and 2021 holidays.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” soars onto the Global 200 at No. 5 with 57.9 million streams and 1,000 sold worldwide. The song, from her album, SOS new at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart – marks her third top 10 since the Global 200 began, and highest-charting with lead billing, following her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” (No. 3, May 2021) and her own “Good Days” (No. 7, February 2021).

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, the late Andy Williams’ 1963 chestnut “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” pushes 14-9 (43.5 million streams, up 16%; 2,000 sold, up 8%, worldwide); it hit a No. 7 high in the 2020 holiday season.

Carey Crowns Global Excl. U.S.; Lee, Bublé Bound

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 57.1 million streams (up 7%) and 5,000 downloads sold (up 8%) in territories outside the U.S. Dec. 9-15. The song adds a sixth total week at No. 1, and second this Yuletide season, after it ruled for a week during the 2020 holidays and for three frames over last year’s holiday season.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” is steady at No. 3 after eight nonconsecutive weeks on top, beginning in October; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” repeats at its No. 4 best; and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dashes 9-5 (32.3 million streams, up 16%; 1,000 sold, up 9%, outside the U.S.), hitting the top five for the first time.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” released in 2011, jumps 11-6 (28.7 million streams, up 8%; 2,000 sold, up 5%, outside the U.S.), revisiting its high reached over last year’s holidays, and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” reaches the region for the first time, as it goes gliding 18-10 (27.2 million streams, up 15%; 1,000 sold, up 19%, outside the U.S.).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 24, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 20). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Red Velvet & aespa’s ‘Beautiful Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The holiday spirit is in the air on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, as Red Velvet and aespa’s “Beautiful Christmas” tops the Dec. 24-dated list. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 9-15. Related Red Velvet...
Billboard

Will Adele Ever Release a Holiday Album? Here Are 12 Acts We’d Love to Make a Seasonal Set

While it may seem like most every major artist has released a full-length holiday album, there are still quite a few superstars that have yet to drop a seasonal project – including such chart-topping acts as Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran. Related Adele's Las Vegas Residency: Here's What It's Like Inside 'Weekends With Adele' 12/20/2022 On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), hosts Katie and Keith discuss a dozen artists that are missing from the holiday cannon and debate whether we’ll ever actually get a seasonal album from them. (We’re looking at you, Paul McCartney!) Also on the show, the Pop...
Billboard

SZA Debuts 20 Songs From ‘SOS’ on Hot 100, Rules Artist 100 for First Time

SZA debuts a whopping 20 songs from her sophomore LP SOS, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Dec. 24), including two in the top 10. The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking her first leader and sparking her first week atop the Billboard Artist 100 ranking. SOS arrives at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 318,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. That’s the seventh-largest one-week total of the year and the second-biggest among R&B albums, after only the first week of Beyonce’s Renaissance (332,000, Aug. 13). SZA scores her third Billboard 200...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, Justin & Hailey Bieber

Billie Eilish turned 21 on Dec. 18, and some of music’s biggest stars showed out to help her celebrate. In photos shared by the “Happier Than Ever” pop star on Instagram early Thursday (Dec. 22), Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and The Neighbourhood‘s Jesse Rutherford — whom she’s currently dating — were all present at her birthday bash. Born shortly before Christmas, it was only fitting that Eilish ring in her birthday wearing a red and white off-the-shoulder Santa-inspired dress, long gloves and candy cane earrings. She showed off her festive outfit in a carousel of Instagram photos from the occasion, which...
Billboard

TWICE’s Tzuyu Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With a Christmas Cover of Ava Max: Watch

With just days left until Christmas, TWICE‘s Tzuyu is spreading cheer to ONCEs everywhere by gifting them a cover of a holiday track on Wednesday (Dec. 21). The K-pop star went with a modern Christmas song and put a sweet spin on Ava Max‘s 2020 song “Christmas Without You.” Related The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2022: Staff Picks 12/22/2022 The TWICE vocalist filmed a video to accompany her take from the studio, and is in a cozy white sweater, red scarf and a festive reindeer headband complete with small antlers. Kicking off the first verse, Tzuyu went with a serene delivery of the track...
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Drop Surprise Track ‘Gato de Noche’: Stream It Now

Just two days after teasing fans with new music, Bad Bunny officially unleashed the track called “Gato de Noche” in collaboration with Ñengo Flow, out today (Dec. 22). “This is to close the year,” he said on TikTok just hours before blessing fans with the surprise song. Urbano veteran Ñengo recruited Bunny for “Gato de Noche,” a hard-hitting reggaeton track from the point of view of the “chico malo” (bad boy) who’s after a taken lady. “He loves you and gives you everything/ But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me/ You like the bad boys and are playing...
Billboard

Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr Recalls Pressure of Recording the Follow-Up to Band’s Breakthrough 1985 Hit: Behind The Setlist Podcast

It was 1985 and Simple Minds were in the recording studio with famed producer Jimmy Iovine trying to follow an unexpected hit after finally breaking through in the U.S. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” was featured in the movie and soundtrack to The Breakfast Club and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May of that year.  Iovine, whose resume at the time already included Tom Petty’s Damn the Torpedos and Stevie Nicks’ debut solo album, Bella Donna, was brought aboard for the sessions for the band’s eighth and most successful album, Once Upon a Time. He was...
Billboard

Elton John’s ‘Yellow Brick Road’ Journey in Billboard’s Back Pages: From ‘Silly’ Upstart to Undeniable Icon

Sir Elton John, who recently performed at Dodger Stadium for the final U.S. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, is now within striking distance of the Billboard Boxscore record for highest-grossing tour. He says it’s his last. Billboard has charted the Rocket Man’s ascent and journey through the pop culture firmament since his first Hot 100 top 10, “Your Song,” to his latest, “Hold Me Closer” with Britney Spears. It’s a Little Bit Funny… Before “Border Song” crossed over to the Hot 100, Billboard took in John’s career-making U.S. debut at the Los Angeles Troubadour for the Sept. 5, 1970,...
Billboard

Merry BlinkMas! Tom DeLonge Says New Blink-182 Album Coming Soon

It’s beginning to look a lot like BlinkMas. Just in time for the holiday season, the reunited Blink-182 revealed they are edging closer to dropping their first new album of music from the longtime lineup. “New Album Coming in a few months,” wrote guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge, who rejoined the trio earlier this year after leaving the band for a second time in 2014. Related Blink-182 Goes Naked With 'What's My Age Again?' Inspired Funko Pop Dolls 12/21/2022 The album tease featuring a live shot of the band performing below a giant four-letter pyro effect — Blink has not yet announced a firm release date...
MINNESOTA STATE
Billboard

Dolly Parton Wants to ‘Dig Up’ the Secret Song She Stashed in a Time Capsule: ‘It’s Really Good’

Mark your calendars, country fans! Dolly Parton‘s new song comes out in… 23 years. In a newly released clip from the country music icon’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show a couple weeks ago, Parton opened up about the top-secret song she wrote and buried in a time capsule seven years ago — and confessed that she really, really wants to go dig it up. Sitting down with Kelly Clarkson a few weeks ago, Parton talked about how the song, written and recorded for the 2015 opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort, has driven her crazy for years. “You have...
Billboard

Oscars 2023: Rihanna, Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga Make Original Song Shortlist

Three of the biggest female music stars on the planet – Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga – were shortlisted for Oscars for best original song on Wednesday (Dec. 21), for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, and “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, respectively. The three stars had previously been nominated for Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in the same category for the same songs. These would be the first Oscar nominations for Rihanna and Swift; the fourth for Gaga, who was previously nominated in this category for “Til It...
Billboard

Kid Cudi Says The Scotts Album With Travis Scott Is No Longer Happening: ‘The Moment Has Passed’

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi shut down the idea of a collaborative album with Travis Scott. A fan posed the question directly to the rapper on Twitter, asking, “Is The Scotts album still on the cards?” after Cudi tweeted that he was “workin on something special” for his fans and promised he’d have “more news next year!” Related Kid Cudi Promises '1 More Album' After Hinting at Retirement: 'This Is for All My Fans' 12/21/2022 “Naw I’m not doin that,” Cudi said in reference to The Scotts album, adding, “The moment has passed.” The super-duo first dropped their single “The Scotts” back in spring 2020....
Billboard

Kate Bush Reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ Success, Shares Message of ‘Hope’ in 2022 Christmas Message

Kate Bush is looking back on the ups and downs of 2022. In a bittersweet message titled “Merry Christmas” on her website, the 64-year-old U.K. pop icon reflects on the pains of the the past year, including the war in Ukraine and death of Queen Elizabeth II, but also shares thanks for the renewed success of her classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and expresses hope for a brighter 2023. Related 6 Best Covers of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' 12/22/2022 “I don’t think any of us have ever known a year like this one,”...
Billboard

Jewel Sings Two of Her Hits Plus Songs by Christina Aguilera, Madonna & More in ‘Song Association’: Watch

Jewel hasn’t let the fear of striking out keep her from playing the game. At least, that’s the attitude the singer-songwriter went in with for Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Elle‘s “Song Association.” Before formally kicking off the game, the “Foolish Games” singer made sure viewers knew that her score was likely going to be a bad one. “Hi, it’s Jewel and i’m going to play a game of song association with Elle. I will be given a word and then I will attempt to sing or rap a song associated with that word,” she said, adding, “I don’t know popular...
Billboard

Lizzo Shows Off Her New ‘Wolf Cut’ on TikTok

Lizzo, fresh off of her appearance as musical guest on SNL last weekend, has a fresh new look. She took to TikTok on Tuesday (Dec. 20) to show off her new hairstyle, a wolf cut featuring shaggy, wavy layers and bangs. “are we loving the wolf cut ???” she asked her followers on the post, which had reached 3.9 million views at press time. Related From Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote! 12/21/2022 In the video, Lizzo mouths a Blair Waldorf line from the original Gossip Girl series: “Some people are simply better than others.” Her cute new hairstyle can also be seen in a second clip, in which the singer applied lipstick and showed off her outfit, a T-shirt dress with cut-outs. “I’m posting a lot today so beware,” she wrote. “Obsessed w how cute I was yesterday,” she added in an Instagram glimpse at herself in the mirror. See Lizzo’s new hairstyle below and on her TikTok. More from BillboardFrom Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote!Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber's Photographer, Mourns Loss of Son After Premature Birth: 'How Fragile Life Is'From Beyoncé to Brent Faiyaz, What Was Your Favorite R&B Album of 2022? Vote!
Billboard

Shania Twain Excited About ‘Queen of Me’ Ushering in ‘Renaissance’ Period: ‘I Feel a Renewed Confidence’

Shania Twain‘s been knocked down, several times, but she’s gotten up again. And as she prepares to release her first album in more than five years, Queen of Me (Feb. 3), the queen of country pop is feeling like her old self. After an extended break in the early and mid 2000s due to battles with Lyme disease and dysphonia that nearly robbed the singer of her voice — as well as a break-up with her producer/husband Robert John “Mutt” Lange — Twain told People that she’s found love and her signature shimmering vocals, again. Related Shania Twain Thinks Adele's Reaction to...
Billboard

Cardi B Lets a Troll Know She’s Worth More Than $40 Million & That She Could Lose It at Any Second

Looks like we can add financial planner to Cardi B’s résumé. Earlier this week, the superstar schooled a fan who criticized her wealth on social media. The exchange started when Cardi tweeted, “We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas,” along with a festive Christmas tree emoji. The statement then prompted a follower to clap back, “Says the rapper worth 40 million,” using a GIF of an irritated man nodding his head and rolling his eyes. Related '2' to 1: GloRilla & Cardi B's 'Tomorrow' Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart 12/22/2022 Well, naturally, the “Hot Sh–” rapper wasn’t going to take that shade lying down. “I’m worth more...
Billboard

Nicole Scherzinger Is ‘Down for a Collab’ With Taylor Swift

When she grows up, she wannabe famous, wannabe a star, wannabe … Taylor Swift‘s next collaborator. Nicole Scherzinger shared with followers in a Tuesday (Dec. 20) TikTok that the door is definitely open if a certain 11-time Grammy-winning pop star ever wants to get into the studio together. In the TikTok, the former Pussycat Dolls star stands in a recording booth, dressed in a black dress. Singing into a microphone, she jams out to a mashup of Swift’s latest No. 1 single, “Anti-Hero,” and “Buttons,” one of Scherzinger’s own hits. Related Here Are All of Taylor Swift's Biggest Accomplishments in 2022 12/21/2022 “I’d be...
Billboard

‘Smooth Like Butter’: This BTS Collab Is Perfect for Beauty Lovers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The Bangtan Boys dropped a new collaboration for beauty-loving members of the BTS Army! BTS and the South Korean beauty giant Laneige teamed up for a special edition of the brand’s lip sleeping mask set. The Laneige BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set features three delicious scents inspired by the BTS singles “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.” Available at Sephora.com and...
Billboard

Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Extends Record to 7 Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” continues to dominate the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Dec. 21, holding at No. 1 for the seventh week. The theme of the highly acclaimed drama series silent is still going strong in streaming, logging 17,468,383 weekly streams to extend its record at No. 1 for the metric to nine consecutive weeks and 15,910 downloads to stay at No. 1 for the sixth non-consecutive week. It’s also performing well in video with 2,878,313 views to hold at No. 2, and moves up a notch to No. 5 for karaoke. Kis-My-Ft2’s “Omoibana” ruled physical sales this weeks with 248,255...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy