Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Continues Atop Billboard Global Charts

Mariah Carey ‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” holds at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The carol adds an 11th total week at No. 1 on the former and a sixth week atop the latter, dating to the charts’ inceptions two years ago.

Pls, SZA ‘s “Kill Bill,” from her new album, SOS , blasts onto the Global 200 at No. 5, while holiday hits by Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms, Andy Williams and Michael Bublé, among others, make further worldwide gains.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Christmas’ Tops Global 200, ‘Kill Bill’ Debuts

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” keeps at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 93.6 million streams (up 10%) and 16,000 sold (up 50%) worldwide in the Dec. 9-15 tracking week. The modern holiday classic, released in 1994, adds an 11th week at the summit, and third this holiday season, after it led for four weeks each over the 2020 and 2021 holidays.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, hits a new Global 200 high, making a 4-2 party hop with 67.3 million streams (up 18%) and 6,000 sold (up 5%). It reached a previous No. 3 best in each of the past two holiday seasons.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” from 1984, dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 Global 200 high and the late Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957, rises 6-4, returning to its best rank reached over both the 2020 and 2021 holidays.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” soars onto the Global 200 at No. 5 with 57.9 million streams and 1,000 sold worldwide. The song, from her album, SOS – new at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart – marks her third top 10 since the Global 200 began, and highest-charting with lead billing, following her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” (No. 3, May 2021) and her own “Good Days” (No. 7, February 2021).

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, the late Andy Williams’ 1963 chestnut “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” pushes 14-9 (43.5 million streams, up 16%; 2,000 sold, up 8%, worldwide); it hit a No. 7 high in the 2020 holiday season.

Carey Crowns Global Excl. U.S.; Lee, Bublé Bound

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 57.1 million streams (up 7%) and 5,000 downloads sold (up 8%) in territories outside the U.S. Dec. 9-15. The song adds a sixth total week at No. 1, and second this Yuletide season, after it ruled for a week during the 2020 holidays and for three frames over last year’s holiday season.

Wham!’s “Last Christmas” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” is steady at No. 3 after eight nonconsecutive weeks on top, beginning in October; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” repeats at its No. 4 best; and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” dashes 9-5 (32.3 million streams, up 16%; 1,000 sold, up 9%, outside the U.S.), hitting the top five for the first time.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” released in 2011, jumps 11-6 (28.7 million streams, up 8%; 2,000 sold, up 5%, outside the U.S.), revisiting its high reached over last year’s holidays, and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” reaches the region for the first time, as it goes gliding 18-10 (27.2 million streams, up 15%; 1,000 sold, up 19%, outside the U.S.).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 24, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 20). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard 's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.