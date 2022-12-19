ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans improve, but come up short as skid reaches 9 games

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymZ08_0jo81GIr00

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t been embarrassing in their past two games as they were the previous two.

Still, the improvement hasn’t equaled a win as the Texans (1-12-1) are mired in a nine-game skid, their longest since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Houston lost 30-24 in overtime to Kansas City Sunday, a week after a 27-23 defeat by the Cowboys. Those close losses came after lopsided defeats to Miami and Cleveland with Kyle Allen at quarterback after Davis Mills was benched.

“There are some positives to build on,” coach Lovie Smith said. “That’s what I expect the guys to do. I expect them to show up and fight like that throughout. Eventually, you’ve got to get over the hump.”

On Sunday the Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but were forced to punt after Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Blake Cashman on third down. Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans 26.

Jerick McKinnon then dashed untouched into the end zone on the next play to give Kansas City the win and leave Houston without one since beating the Jaguars Oct. 9.

“It’s tough,” said rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano, who had a TD reception Sunday. “It feels like no matter how hard we try, the football gods are against us. But we’re just going to keep coming to work and come back next week hungry.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Texans moved their offense well by using a two-quarterback system of Mills and Jeff Driskel for a second straight week. Mills plays a more traditional role in the system and Driskel runs a wildcat-style offense on his snaps.

Mills had 124 yards passing with two touchdowns against the Chiefs. Driskel had just two throws for 8 yards, but the wrinkle seemed to help keep Kansas City’s defense off-balance.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Houston has done a lot of things well in the past two weeks, but isn’t content with simply improving and must find a way to finish. Smith said he talks often with his players about being able to make the big play when the game is on the line, and he hopes they’ll be able to do that in these last three games.

“At this level moral victories aren’t really a thing,” Driskel said. “We go into every game, expecting to win, thinking we’re going to win the game ... and we just got to figure out a way to do that.”

STOCK UP

Running back Royce Freeman had 11 carries for 51 yards Sunday in his first game of the season. He was promoted from the practice squad Saturday after rookie Dameon Pierce, who led the team with 939 yards rushing, was placed on injured reserve.

STOCK DOWN

Though Mills and Driskel working together has helped improve Houston’s offense, the turnover by Mills in overtime sealed another loss. He’ll have to take better care of the ball for the Texans to end their skid.

INJURIES

WR Brandin Cooks missed a third straight game with a calf injury but could return Sunday. ... WR Nico Collins was out for a second game with a foot injury Sunday.

KEY NUMBER

502 — Houston allowed the Chiefs to pile up 502 yards Sunday. It’s the second time this season the Texans have allowed more than 500 yards after giving up a season-high 517 in a tie with the Colts in their opener.

The Texans will try to end this dreadful season on a positive note as they return to AFC South play for the remainder of the season. They visit Tennessee on Saturday before hosting Jacksonville on New Year’s Day and ending the season at Indianapolis Jan. 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Remembering Franco: Reaction to the death of Franco Harris

Some of the reaction following the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris: ___ It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the ity of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II. ___
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was in a celebratory mood, decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater while acknowledging it wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance he and his Jacksonville Jaguars have had during their playoff surge. It was plenty good enough, though. The Jags’ 19-3 victory over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the slumping New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night has them in control of their postseason destiny. “It’s just a big win,” Lawrence said. “It shows this team is growing. We don’t have to have 40 points to win. We don’t have to have all these yards. Whatever it takes to win, we’re able to do. To be able to adjust was really good for us.” Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards, including a leaping touchdown, on seven carries for the Jaguars (7-8), who moved within one-half game of skidding Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville would win the division title with victories in its final two games — including the season finale against the Titans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Dallas loss, Hurts injury take edge off Eagles-Cowboys clash

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder. The pizazz is just about gone for a Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals that could have been a last-ditch bid by Dallas to take the NFC’s top seed from the NFL-leading Eagles (13-1). Instead, Dallas would be a long shot to catch Philadelphia even with a victory Saturday. The Cowboys backed into a playoff spot last weekend hours after their 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars. “For me, the loss definitely dampers it,” quarterback Dak Prescott said of making the playoffs. “Now it’s about building that momentum to feel confident about where we are at the end of the 17 games.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Lions at 7-7, Panthers at 5-9 are fighting for playoff spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Goff has the surging Detroit Lions in contention for a wild card spot. Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers still have plenty to play for as well, despite a 5-9 record. The teams clash in Charlotte on Saturday in a game that will impact NFC playoff scenarios. The Lions (7-7) have won six of their last seven games and are a half-game behind Washington in the race for the final wild-card spot. Carolina is coming off a home loss to Pittsburgh, but still controls its playoff destiny. If the Panthers win out, they’ll win the NFC South title and host a playoff game in January with a losing record.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Gonzaga ponders future with realignment beckoning

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Extra days off leave Brock Purdy in good shape for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy wasn’t sure he’d make it through his second NFL start or if a hard hit to his sore ribs and oblique would force him out. Purdy survived just fine, delivering another winning performance for the San Francisco 49ers and now has the benefit of a few extra days off to feel much healthier before start No. 3 on Saturday against Washington.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

Wilson’s poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation...
The Associated Press

Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb suffered an injury in last week’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. Asked if Chubb will play against the Saints (5-9), Stefanski said: “Hope so.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league’s worst defending champions; only these Rams (4-10) and the 1999 Denver Broncos ever lost 10 games after raising the trophy. Los Angeles is the first defending champ to miss the playoffs since 2016. The Rams are missing the postseason for just the second time in their six seasons under Sean McVay. While injuries across the roster are the primary culprit for the depth of this failure, the Rams’ opening-night blowout loss to Buffalo indicated that things weren’t right in Los Angeles — and they’ve only gotten worse. “You can make sense of why you have gotten here, but it still doesn’t make it any easier, and it is a very humbling season for sure,” McVay said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York’s loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets’ 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams’ return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL’s best with him in the lineup. The Jaguars will be without rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Walker has 3 1/2 sacks this season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history. The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes. Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018. The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois. “I approached it like every other game,” Brown said. “I just wanted to come out and win, to just come out on top as a team. The ball went in for me tonight, so I’m happy for that, but I just want to win.” Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points and Matthew Mayer added 16, but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 19, Rodriguez 18; UNLV beats Southern Miss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 19 points in UNLV’s 74-63 victory against Southern Miss on Thursday. Harkless had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Rebels (11-1). Luis Rodriguez added 18 points while going 6 of 12 (5 for 8 from distance), and he also had seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Webster recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. DeAndre Pinckney led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-2) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Southern Miss also got 18 points and three steals from Austin Crowley. In addition, Denijay Harris finished with six points. Rodriguez scored 11 points in the first half and UNLV went into the break trailing 33-32. EJ Harkless’ 15-point second half helped UNLV finish off the 11-point victory.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%. “It was a sigh of relief at the start of shootaround,” George said about learning the entire roster would be available. “I think everybody was happy to have everybody healthy and we were definitely talking about it in the locker room that we haven’t had this since the first game.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy