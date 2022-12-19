ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Kelvin Eric Trey Liermann III

 3 days ago
Kelvin Eric Trey Liermann III was born in Mesa on May 24, 2007. He is a Rainbow Baby after the passing of his big brother Kelvin Eric Liermann Jr. on Aug. 14, 2005. Trey brought his family lots of joy and healing throughout his life. Psalm 127:3 says, “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from him.” Trey was certainly a gift and reward to his family.

Trey attended Bright Minds PreSchool, Leading Edge Academy, Santa Rosa Elementary, Maricopa Elementary, promoted from Maricopa Wells Middle School and he was very proud to be a freshman at Maricopa High School, where he was a cadet in JROTC. Trey participated in Be Awesome Youth Coalition in elementary school, middle school and high school.

He attended Hillsong Church, Church of Celebration and Community of Hope Church. Trey participated in Awana at First Baptist Church during his primary grades. He was baptized as an infant and when he was 7 years old. Trey’s family was attending a summer family swim event, where there were baptisms going on and Trey asked what they were doing. He said he wanted to be baptized, too. When the pastors asked Trey why he wanted to be baptized, he said, “Because I love God and He loves me and we are going to love each other forever.”

Trey has played baseball, soccer, basketball, wrestling and football. He loved the game of football and wanted to go to college and the NFL. He has been a talented athlete his whole life.

Watching Trey play football and interact with his dog, Gabby, will be our favorite memories of Trey. At the end of a football game this past season, Trey gave a spontaneous speech and told the team, “This is the best day of my life.” Thank you to Coach Leon and Trey’s other coaches for believing in Trey and giving him the best day of his life.

Trey had a small inner circle of friends, and once you were in his circle, he was a loyal friend.

Trey had a very dry sense of humor. Trey loved to scare his mom around the house and make her scream. He would hide behind doors or hallways and jump out and scare her on a regular basis. He was a stoic guy, so if you made him smile, a special thank you from his mom.

Trey was very excited about enrolling in drama class next year and making new friends. He was getting his drivers permit next month and planned to work at Copper Sky as a lifeguard in May.

Trey has a very proud older sister, RyAnn, a big brother Charles, and he has been united with his older brother Kelvin Jr. in heaven. We believe they watched the Chiefs vs. Rams game together on Sunday.

Trey has a large loving extended family on both sides with grandparents, aunts, uncles, Godmother Mary Intrieri Alati and lots of cousins

Trey is a hero by organ donation. He donated his heart to a teen boy in Arizona. He donated his liver to an infant girl in California. He donated his kidney and pancreas to a woman in her 30s in Nevada. He donated his liver to a man in his 50s in California. He donated his lungs and kidney to a woman in her 60s in Arizona.

Kelvin and Amber want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support, from attending the Candlelight Vigil, to attending the Honor Walk for Life, contributing to the GoFundMe, meals, gifts, flowers, texts, phone calls, visits, prayers and kind words of encouragement. They are so grateful for your kindness during this unimaginable time of grief.

