3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg
A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.
Pa. man charged with attempted murder for running over another man with his car: police
A Pennsylvania man has been accused of intentionally hitting another man with his car, according to police. Derek James Lewis Jr., 22, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody at Allegheny County Jail and denied bail, WPXI reported. The victim’s girlfriend said Lewis almost hit her car with his vehicle, and...
16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death
A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
Pittsburgh police investigating after two vehicles catch fire blocks away from each other
Pittsburgh police are investigating two vehicle fires overnight that happened just a few blocks away from each other and just minutes apart. The first happened late Wednesday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue at Chauncey Drive. It appears the bed of a pickup truck caught fire. A ladder that was...
Woman accused of setting Harmar apartment fire on her eviction day faces charges
The woman who lived in the first-floor apartment of a house in Harmar that caught fire Tuesday has been accused of intentionally setting the blaze. Allegheny County Police say Marrisa Ash Szczpinski, 25, admitted to starting the fire in her apartment after being evicted for falling behind in her rent payments, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood
A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
2 more arrests made in Pa. jail contraband investigation: report
Some new information has come to light after a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer was charged as part of a contraband investigation. According to TribLive, county police announced the arrest of two more men who were accused of being part of the smuggling scheme. The two men -- inmate...
Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety. A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others. On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended. "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...
Property, homes damaged after tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole in Elizabeth Borough
ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — Equipment at several businesses and some homes were damaged after a tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Elizabeth Borough, causing what police called a serious electrical problem. According to a Facebook post from police, the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday in West...
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
Washington County officials arrest suspect in 2013 bank robbery shooting
Nearly a decade after Vincent Kelley was killed by a man who was robbing the Citizens Bank at the South Strabane Giant Eagle, Washington County officials said that man has been arrested. County district attorney Jason Walsh announced Tuesday that Keith D. Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was charged with criminal...
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
