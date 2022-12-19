ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg

A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run

A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in Hazelwood

Pittsburgh police say a woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a dump truck Wednesday. Police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

UPDATE: ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH THURSDAY MORNING IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

One person has died in a vehicle accident this morning in Center Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments at 8:12 this morning for a reported two vehicle crash on Route 954 South near Tide road. Black Lick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, and the Indiana Fire Association was called in for traffic control at the intersection of Lucerne Road and South 6th Street Extension.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety.  A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others.  On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended.  "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy