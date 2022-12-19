WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety. A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others. On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended. "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO