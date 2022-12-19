EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.

