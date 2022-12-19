Read full article on original website
Man charged with homicide in connection to 1984 Lancaster County murder
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 40 years after the murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest. On Thursday, PSP Troopers charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, the estranged husband of Maryann, with one count of Criminal Homicide. "This is...
abc27.com
Ephrata teen charged after shots fired, children hit with handgun
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.
WGAL
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
Police investigating Dauphin County shooting
Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
WGAL
Mifflin County man accused of kidnapping woman, then killing her at boat launch
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged with kidnapping and killing a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, is accused of shooting Paige Kibeat, 25, at a boat launch in Bratton Township. Court documents say the shooting happened on Dec. 15, and Kibeat's body was found...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
abc27.com
Mifflin County man charged with woman’s death, kidnapping
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe. Kibe’s...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Poetic Justice: PA State Police Bust Man For Allegedly Kidnapping, Killing Poet
Five days after a popular local poet was found shot dead, her alleged kidnapper and killer has been arrested Pennsylvania state police say. Paige Nikole Kibe, 25, was found near River Road in Bratton Township on Friday, Dec. 16, according to an earlier release by state police. Michael Jason Kennedy,...
'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say
A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police
A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Police call body found at Sunken Garden a ‘suspicious death’
A woman’s body found at the Sunken Garden area of Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park is considered a suspicious death, police said Thursday. The body was found around 11:30 a.m., at the garden off Front Street near Verbeke Street, police said. Police said the cause of the death was not...
abc27.com
Police identify person who died in York County crash
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
abc27.com
Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
23-year-old driver killed in collision with septic tanker truck: coroner
A man killed in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon died from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The man, from White Hall, Md., was driving north on Barrens Road South near the intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township when he crossed the center line and collided with a septic tanker truck, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man
A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
Northern Regional Police accuse man of failing to reveal prior drug use when trying to buy gun
Northern Regional Police charged a man with a felony after they say he failed to acknowledge his previous drug use when filling out the application to buy a gun at a sporting goods store in Richland. James Sergei Betts, 28, of the 9800 block of Presidential Drive in McCandless, was...
abc27.com
One killed after York County crash
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.
