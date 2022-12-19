ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Ephrata teen charged after shots fired, children hit with handgun

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata 14-year-old has been charged after allegedly striking two juveniles with a handgun on December 21. According to Ephrata Police, officers responded to a fight involving several juveniles near the Ephrata Post Office on East Main Street. During the incident, several shots were fired by one of the juveniles after police say he pulled out a handgun and struck the two juveniles.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

WGAL

Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
STEELTON, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody

Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County man charged with woman’s death, kidnapping

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe. Kibe’s...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Of Woman Found In Harrisburg Garden Police Say

A criminal investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found under "suspicious" circumstances, authorities say. The body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park along North Front Street near Verbeke Street on Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., according to a release by area police that evening.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police identify person who died in York County crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating a crash that shut down a portion of a road in York County on Wednesday. According to PSP, on Dec. 21 at approximately 2:29 p.m., troopers from PSP York were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Barrens Road South at its intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Child driver crashes vehicle after wrong-way Gettysburg chase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg say a 10-year-old boy was found driving a vehicle the wrong way with his younger sibling riding inside before crashing. State Police say at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21, a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling west on York Street...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

23-year-old driver killed in collision with septic tanker truck: coroner

A man killed in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon died from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The man, from White Hall, Md., was driving north on Barrens Road South near the intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township when he crossed the center line and collided with a septic tanker truck, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man

A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
BLANDON, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
abc27.com

One killed after York County crash

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20 in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the 4000 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

