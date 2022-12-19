Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays.

There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter.

“They didn’t ask to be in this situation,” said Capt. Matt Hensley with the Gaston County Police Department. “They didn’t ask to come to the shelter.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon speaks with shelter operators about their dire need for help.

