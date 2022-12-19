Read full article on original website
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
‘A lot of people laughed, but here I am.’ Little Rock Police Chief achieves decades-old goal with promotion
The new Little Rock Police Chief said he has finally achieved something he set out to do in 1996 when he joined the police department.
Winter road conditions at 10 p.m.: Arkansas roads into central Arkansas getting slick
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Men's only warming center will open thanks to Helping Hands in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced that Helping Hands will be opening a warming center. Helping Hands is located at 1212 West South Street the center will open on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and remain open until Monday the 26th. Police said a warm meal will...
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-30 near Outlets of Little Rock causing massive backup
A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near Little Rock Outlets has led to traffic backups on I-30 as well as I-430 on Wednesday night.
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Hot Cabot firefighter calendar raising funds to send children to camp for burn victims
Mark your calendars because it's time to get a new one for 2023, and for the second straight year the Cabot Fire Department is selling its own for a great cause.
First dirt turned for future I-69
With whipping wind blowing through the delta, officials from ARDOT, the state highway commission, U.S. Congress, and local government officials met at the ARDOT District 2 office on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to “break ground” for the future I-69 corridor. This project began in the 1980’s with the idea of a “Great River Bridge”. Once constructed, part of I-69 will run through Drew County as it connects states from Michigan to Texas.
UAMS announces inclement weather policy has been activated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced they are implementing their inclement weather policy. UAMS said the non-critical campus areas are closed and they will notify you when those areas are reopened.
North Little Rock police investigating Monday night shooting incident
North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of East 16th Street Monday night.
2020 murder of man who was missing in Arkansas remains a mystery
DREW COUNTY (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been two years too long for one family to mourn the murder of their loved one. It’s a case investigators say they haven’t given up on and say they will not stop until one Arkansas man’s killer is behind bars. 26-year-old Marquis Martin had been missing for almost a month before […]
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
The Inner-City Philanthropist as a Political Bomb Thrower: Robert "Say" McIntosh (1943-)
“Say” Mcintosh was a true multifaceted figure: alternately compassionate, concerned, outraged, outrageous, bombastic, dedicated, passionate, generous, headline-grabbing, community-minded, political gadfly; yes, all these and more wrapped into one purveyor of ever-popular sweet potato pies and barbeque. While no one ever questioned Say McIntosh’s dedication to the people and community that he was a strident advocate for, it was also clear that the tactics and behavior that he exhibited in that advocacy ultimately served to his detriment, both personally, politically, and in his business.
Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wind is blowing snow across I-49 and other roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation won't treat roads overnight because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and...
Arkansas veteran who paid $285,000 for home renovations fires contractor after three years
LONOKE (KATV) — The U.S. Air Force Veteran who contacted Seven On Your Side for help back in February 2022 has fired the contractor she hired nearly three years later. Alane Garlisi hired Craig Wilson, the owner of CRG Construction, back in March of 2020 and paid him $285,000 for a home renovation in Lonoke.
Church in Benton converts to warming center beginning Thursday evening
With temperatures forecast in single digits on Thursday night, one organization is looking to help people looking for warmth. If you are unsheltered or know of someone who is, there will be a warming center at 1212 W. South Street in Benton (map below). It used to be a skating rink but it’s now The Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts.
Arkansans looking to protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to drop
While the temperatures outside are dropping - the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Little Rock Zoo and GloWild closing due to upcoming cold weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo announced it will be temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday due to the cold weather that is coming. The GloWild lantern event will also be canceled and this closure is for the benefit of the animals, staff, and guests. The zoo...
