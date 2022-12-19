ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

advancemonticellonian.com

First dirt turned for future I-69

With whipping wind blowing through the delta, officials from ARDOT, the state highway commission, U.S. Congress, and local government officials met at the ARDOT District 2 office on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to “break ground” for the future I-69 corridor. This project began in the 1980’s with the idea of a “Great River Bridge”. Once constructed, part of I-69 will run through Drew County as it connects states from Michigan to Texas.
DREW COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

2020 murder of man who was missing in Arkansas remains a mystery

DREW COUNTY (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been two years too long for one family to mourn the murder of their loved one. It’s a case investigators say they haven’t given up on and say they will not stop until one Arkansas man’s killer is behind bars. 26-year-old Marquis Martin had been missing for almost a month before […]
WILMAR, AR
KATV

AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
arkansasheritage.com

The Inner-City Philanthropist as a Political Bomb Thrower: Robert "Say" McIntosh (1943-)

“Say” Mcintosh was a true multifaceted figure: alternately compassionate, concerned, outraged, outrageous, bombastic, dedicated, passionate, generous, headline-grabbing, community-minded, political gadfly; yes, all these and more wrapped into one purveyor of ever-popular sweet potato pies and barbeque. While no one ever questioned Say McIntosh’s dedication to the people and community that he was a strident advocate for, it was also clear that the tactics and behavior that he exhibited in that advocacy ultimately served to his detriment, both personally, politically, and in his business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wind is blowing snow across I-49 and other roads in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation won't treat roads overnight because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Church in Benton converts to warming center beginning Thursday evening

With temperatures forecast in single digits on Thursday night, one organization is looking to help people looking for warmth. If you are unsheltered or know of someone who is, there will be a warming center at 1212 W. South Street in Benton (map below). It used to be a skating rink but it’s now The Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts.
BENTON, AR

