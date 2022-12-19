Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
iheart.com
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman may have performed on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania many times, but he's looking for a different kind of stage now. "The Monster of All Monsters" wants to be the monster among "The Masked Singer." In a recent interview with "SHAK...
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss On Facing Randy Orton In An Intergender Match
Intergender matches aren’t something that WWE does often, but they do happy from time to time. Last year Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and Bliss ended up facing off against The Viper at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss got the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”
Tony Schiavone talked about Dean Malenko’s current health problems during the latest episode of What Happened When. The AEW announcer noted that the AEW coach isn’t doing very well but remains working. “His health is not good. We had him on Starrcast in Chicago. No one had really...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
