kcbx.org

KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants

89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas on 101 Reopening Dec. 22

The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas in both directions of Highway 101 will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The reopening follows the recent installation of a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure. The wastewater system improvement project began in June 2021...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence

The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Reaches Green Division Final at TOC

The San Marcos girls basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions with a 52-44 semifinal win over Camarillo on Wednesday. San Marcos will play Del Norte of San Diego for the title at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara High. Del Norte defeated Oaks Christian, 43-34.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities

The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA

