Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: Go Out and Get Some Red Rockfish for the Holidays
Weights hit the bottom, 350 feet down, and rods bent deeply without hesitation. Shoulders and arms went to work cranking up heavy hauls. Up on the bridge, I watched the fishfinder and smiled broadly. I knew what was coming up and how many we had to look forward to catching.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Andrew Firestone’s Firm Opening Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Original “Bachelor” Andrew Firestone is opening Santa Barbara’s newest hotel and restaurant. The Courtyard by Marriott hotel and the Saint Remy...
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Noozhawk
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Noozhawk
New Group Finds Women Face Obstacles Obtaining Comprehensive Health Care in Santa Barbara County
Drawn by a shared interest in improving local women’s healthcare, more than 100 community members and leaders attended the inaugural Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (SBWHC) meeting in October. Hosted by Dr. Katrina Mitchell, a local breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider; and Kathy Kelley,...
Santa Barbara's most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars - here's why
As a major tourist hub that has an economy that relies heavily on hospitality, why is a budget pizza chain one of the most recommended restaurants in the city?
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants
89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: A Talk With Todd Shea, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors 2023 President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the 2023 SBAOR president,...
Noozhawk
Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas on 101 Reopening Dec. 22
The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas in both directions of Highway 101 will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The reopening follows the recent installation of a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure. The wastewater system improvement project began in June 2021...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The annual event is commemorated across the United States and here in Santa Maria. The post Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Reaches Green Division Final at TOC
The San Marcos girls basketball team advanced to the championship game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions with a 52-44 semifinal win over Camarillo on Wednesday. San Marcos will play Del Norte of San Diego for the title at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara High. Del Norte defeated Oaks Christian, 43-34.
Noozhawk
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
goldrushcam.com
Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found two Mexican men guilty of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of. methamphetamine and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the...
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Trains & Violins: The Journey of a Lifetime
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 70th Anniversary season continues with Plains, Trains & Violins: The Journey of a Lifetime, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, preceded by a pre-concert, Conversation with Kabaretti, at 2 p.m. Conductor Nir Kabaretti has crafted a symphonic journey that speaks...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Gaviota rest areas along Highway 101 to reopen
Drivers along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County will once again be able to stop at the Gaviota rest area.
