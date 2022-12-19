We love getting into the holiday spirit and so does Alpine Academy of Rockford. We’re checking out their Christmas program and Scott is telling us about how the community can get involved at Alpine Academy. Scott is proud of the education that is offered at Alpine Academy, and he believes the quicker a child can start learning the more beneficial it will be. For more information about Alpine Academy of Rockford head to alpineacademyofrockford.com or call (815) 227-8894.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO