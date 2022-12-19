Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two kids & three adults dead in Buffalo Grove after Illinois police forced their way inside home and found five bodies
TWO kids and three adults have been found dead in an Illinois home as police investigate a possible murder-suicide. Police discovered the victims on Wednesday morning at around 11.12am after responding to the home for a welfare check. When they got to the house, police couldn't get in contact with...
Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45 of complications from brain tumor
URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- A downstate Illinois politician died Friday from complications from a brain tumor. The family of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said he died surrounded by his wife, family, and loved ones at a hospital in Urbana. In a statement, Bennett's wife, Stacy, said in part: "We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected. "Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered....
espnquadcities.com
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Illinois
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
KFVS12
Ill. State Senate approves selling former Artisan Building at Rend Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose. According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.
MyStateline.com
Jefferson's Tyler Gaines commits to NIU
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents. Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year.
Comments / 0