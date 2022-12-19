Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: New video shows suspected killer of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Flags across Wisconsin are flying at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross, a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker shot to death while delivering mail on his route in Milwaukee. Friday, Dec. 23, will mark two weeks since Cross was murdered. While his...
nbc15.com
Milwaukee airport debunks ‘inaccurate’ reports about operation status
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Mitchell Airport clarified Thursday that it is open and will remain open during the winter storm amid what it is calling “inaccurate reports” on several websites. The airport did not cite specific posts, but said FlightAware, FlightView and CNN had reports that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Officers, accused teen exchange gunfire
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha boy, 17, is accused of shooting at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prosecutors have charged Leonatay Lowery with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
BET
Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail
A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
wortfm.org
‘We Are In The Same Struggle’: Caravans Journey To Support Striking CNH Workers
Twenty-three degrees, sharp wind, and yet a crowd of around 100 or more shivered behind United Auto Workers 180 Hall in Racine, WI on December 17th. Since May 2nd, Case New Holland Industrial union workers have been on strike outside the plant. And seven months later they’re still at it, while union workers from as far away as Iowa travelled to push them through the holiday season. Honking and cheers filled the air as Michele Bendix danced in a Grinch suit at the intersection of Oakes Road and Durand Avenue. A UAW worker at the plant, she gave a summary of the situation.
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
Amtrak cancels some trains from Milwaukee
A winter storm is working its way through southeastern Wisconsin and causing delays, cancelations, and headaches for a lot of people trying to travel this holiday season.
Woman fatally injured at Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
WISN
Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks
MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Suspect fatally shoots himself after police pursuit through Kenosha County
A suspect is dead after he shot himself after leading Kenosha County deputies on a police pursuit on I-94 on Thursday.
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
