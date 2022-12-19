ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Officers, accused teen exchange gunfire

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha boy, 17, is accused of shooting at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prosecutors have charged Leonatay Lowery with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail

A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wortfm.org

‘We Are In The Same Struggle’: Caravans Journey To Support Striking CNH Workers

Twenty-three degrees, sharp wind, and yet a crowd of around 100 or more shivered behind United Auto Workers 180 Hall in Racine, WI on December 17th. Since May 2nd, Case New Holland Industrial union workers have been on strike outside the plant. And seven months later they’re still at it, while union workers from as far away as Iowa travelled to push them through the holiday season. Honking and cheers filled the air as Michele Bendix danced in a Grinch suit at the intersection of Oakes Road and Durand Avenue. A UAW worker at the plant, she gave a summary of the situation.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI

