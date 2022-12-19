ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

WCAX

Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

New purchase and partnership bring brighter future for North Creek Railway

NORTH CREEK | Revolution Rail Co. (RevRail) announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County, Dec. 21. The North Creek rail biking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles of a rail line right-of-way allows RevRail to continue Railbiking tours out of its North River launch, with the hope of expanding its operations from the Tahawus mine toward the scenic Opalescent River—while providing rail services upon request to area freight shippers, in adherence to its Federal Common Carrier obligation.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Moody's Downgrades St. Michael's College's Credit Rating

Citing lackluster enrollment and $43 million in outstanding debt, the bond rating firm Moody’s has lowered the credit rating of Saint Michael’s College. Moody’s, which uses a standardized system to measure projected investor loss in the event of default, also changed the college’s financial outlook to “negative.” That indicates the possibility of “further credit deterioration if the college is not successful in planned strategies to stabilize enrollment and grow student related revenue,” according to a company document dated December 5.
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Employees speak out about alleged discrimination

PLATTSBURGH | Over the past several months, allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department have been made by multiple former employees. It started when Chelsea Warick, a former deputy sheriff for the department, spoke during an Aug. 17 meeting of the Clinton...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

