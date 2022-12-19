Read full article on original website
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
This Epic New York Ice Festival is a Must Visit
The cold weather is here to stay in New York and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending an exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case
The original multimillion-dollar sum had been one of the largest employment-related verdicts in Vermont history. Read the story on VTDigger here: New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
mynbc5.com
Company asks judge to stop demolition of contaminated school
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing Vermont’s largest city totear down its high school wants to block the demolition, saying that would result in the destruction of evidence. Burlington’s school board sued Monsanto in federal court on Dec. 9, more than two years after...
suncommunitynews.com
New purchase and partnership bring brighter future for North Creek Railway
NORTH CREEK | Revolution Rail Co. (RevRail) announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County, Dec. 21. The North Creek rail biking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles of a rail line right-of-way allows RevRail to continue Railbiking tours out of its North River launch, with the hope of expanding its operations from the Tahawus mine toward the scenic Opalescent River—while providing rail services upon request to area freight shippers, in adherence to its Federal Common Carrier obligation.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major storm headed toward our region will result in dangerous driving, power outages, and even possible flooding going into the weekend. Forecasters say the storm will begin Thursday afternoon as wet snow and rain. On Friday, the wind will arrive, causing potential power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for most of the region from Friday morning to late Friday, with some gusts expected to reach upwards of 70 mph. The temperatures will then dip Friday evening, making for black ice and treacherous driving overnight into Saturday.
Moody's Downgrades St. Michael's College's Credit Rating
Citing lackluster enrollment and $43 million in outstanding debt, the bond rating firm Moody’s has lowered the credit rating of Saint Michael’s College. Moody’s, which uses a standardized system to measure projected investor loss in the event of default, also changed the college’s financial outlook to “negative.” That indicates the possibility of “further credit deterioration if the college is not successful in planned strategies to stabilize enrollment and grow student related revenue,” according to a company document dated December 5.
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
Vermonter jailed for allegedly beating family member
A Benson, Vermont man is doing time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly assaulted someone in his family.
mynbc5.com
Colchester police investigating after pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said 80-year-old Sandra Lemire of Williston was struck by a Ford flatbed wrecker near the University of Vermont Medical Center, Fanny Allen Campus around 3:15 p.m. The...
informnny.com
Malone man faces menacing, weapon charges following alleged violation of protection order
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police. NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Essex County duo
A man from Crown Point, and a woman from Port Henry, were arrested on Sunday evening for alleged drug possession, after being pulled over in Crown Point. Joshua McGray, 33, and Kimberly LaRock, 36, each face charges.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
suncommunitynews.com
Employees speak out about alleged discrimination
PLATTSBURGH | Over the past several months, allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department have been made by multiple former employees. It started when Chelsea Warick, a former deputy sheriff for the department, spoke during an Aug. 17 meeting of the Clinton...
