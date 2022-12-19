Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday.

The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on Tuesday, December 20.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has worked with attorneys and judges across the state to finalize adoptions for 129 foster children in its Home for the Holidays campaign.

“We are all committed to seeing that children don’t stay in custody one day longer than they have to,” CPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders said.

