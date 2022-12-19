Read full article on original website
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
WSYX ABC6
Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from Ohio jail faces new counts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail late last month, authorities said. David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Man Gets Prison for Receiving Stolen Property
On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Circleville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
WHIZ
Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards
According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
Man uses demand note in alleged bank robbery at North Hamilton Rd. PNC Bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Columbus bank nearly two weeks ago. On Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. CPD reported that an unidentified suspect robbed a PNC Bank on the 5100 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blendon Woods neighborhood. The suspect, who […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas Information
PICKAWAY – Court information for week of 12/21/22 Court of Common Pleas. Stefan Breedlove c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution. Gavin L. Hossfeld, Sr. 50 Ferman Rd. Glenna M. Klein 39 Bellamy Rd., W. Portsmouth, OH. Failure to Appear Pleaded Not Guilty Jury Trial 1/5/23 at 9:00 a.m. David Lee Lemaster...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
WSYX ABC6
Tracing the Amber Alert minute-by-minute after abduction of twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was around 11:41 Monday night that the first call came in from Columbus Police to Ohio State Highway Patrol Communications Center about a potential amber alert, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. ABC6/FOX28 was told that the call was routed here to their watch desk.
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
