Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from Ohio jail faces new counts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail late last month, authorities said. David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Man Gets Prison for Receiving Stolen Property

On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Circleville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards

According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas Information

PICKAWAY – Court information for week of 12/21/22 Court of Common Pleas. Stefan Breedlove c/o Pickaway Correctional Institution. Gavin L. Hossfeld, Sr. 50 Ferman Rd. Glenna M. Klein 39 Bellamy Rd., W. Portsmouth, OH. Failure to Appear Pleaded Not Guilty Jury Trial 1/5/23 at 9:00 a.m. David Lee Lemaster...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tracing the Amber Alert minute-by-minute after abduction of twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was around 11:41 Monday night that the first call came in from Columbus Police to Ohio State Highway Patrol Communications Center about a potential amber alert, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. ABC6/FOX28 was told that the call was routed here to their watch desk.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH

