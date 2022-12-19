ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes

SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project

Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Walla Walla District to Begin Dredging Lower Snake River Navigation Channel

CLARKSTON, WA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District will begin dredging two sections of the lower Snake River navigation channel in the Lewis-Clark Valley and near Pasco beginning next month. The dredging will remove accumulated sediment from the federal navigation channel near the confluence...
CLARKSTON, WA
KUOW

Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far

As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

State to resume collecting late fees for unpaid Narrows Bridge tolls

Penalties will resume on March 1 for Tacoma Narrows Bridge travelers who haven’t paid their toll bills. A grace period has been in place since July 2021 while a new vendor implements a new Good To Go! system and customers adjust to it. During this time, Washington State Department of Transportation has mailed bills for bridge crossings but hasn’t issued penalties for those that went unpaid.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...

Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread

Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
WASHINGTON STATE

