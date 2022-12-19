Read full article on original website
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
610KONA
Will Washington State Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?
It seems like forever since we have had a white Christmas for most of Washington State. Where I live, we have not had a white Christmas since 2016. Will we finally get some snow this year for the holiday?. Will We Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?. We are...
Pay attention to traction requirements on Washington/Idaho passes
SPOKANE, Wash. — With cold temperatures continuing, and more snow expected later this week, it’s important to know the traction requirements when traveling. While you can usually use your best judgment in the metro area, driving across the Washington and Idaho passes are a different story. There’s been countless crashes on the Snoqualmie Pass, and now the Washington Department of...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
For Washington state lawmakers, here are some last minute policy gift ideas
Take a look at this tongue-in-cheek Christmas wish list aimed at the WA state legislature. | Guest Opinion
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
KUOW
Another gun store fined for violating Washington's high-capacity magazine ban
A Lakewood gun shop will pay a $15,000 fine for violating Washington's ban on selling high-capacity magazines. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that WGS Guns intentionally broke the law for a couple of months after the ban went into effect last summer. The store eventually complied with the ban, however.
610KONA
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
koze.com
Walla Walla District to Begin Dredging Lower Snake River Navigation Channel
CLARKSTON, WA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District will begin dredging two sections of the lower Snake River navigation channel in the Lewis-Clark Valley and near Pasco beginning next month. The dredging will remove accumulated sediment from the federal navigation channel near the confluence...
KUOW
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
610KONA
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
gigharbornow.org
State to resume collecting late fees for unpaid Narrows Bridge tolls
Penalties will resume on March 1 for Tacoma Narrows Bridge travelers who haven’t paid their toll bills. A grace period has been in place since July 2021 while a new vendor implements a new Good To Go! system and customers adjust to it. During this time, Washington State Department of Transportation has mailed bills for bridge crossings but hasn’t issued penalties for those that went unpaid.
Can You Legally Refuel With Your Engine On in Washington State?
Is It Legal To Keep Your Engine Running While Refueling In Washington State?. If you’re a driver in the state of Washington, one question that often comes up is whether or not you can refuel your car with the engine running. Can I Keep My Car Running While Getting...
ifiberone.com
A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...
Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
One Washington State Town Ranks #1 in the Nation for Generosity
What Town In Washington State is The Most Generous?. Washingtonians are pretty generous when it comes to helping out their fellow neighbors. I know whenever we do a radiothon or such, Tri-Citians always step up to help. You hear a lot of negativity concerning gas prices and inflation but one...
610KONA
WSDA: Japanese Beetles Have Spread
Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.
