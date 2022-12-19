ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Businesses Opening in Hudson County in 2023

The New Year is right around the corner and many local entrepreneurs are launching their businesses right here in Hudson County. Several new businesses including a coding academy, a sushi restaurant, a bubble tea shop, a boxing gym and more have plans to open in 2023. Read on to learn more about all of the exciting new businesses with plans to open in Hoboken and Jersey City in 2023.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 400-Unit Tower at 80 Journal Square

The Jersey City development party will be getting another guest as one more tower has been greenlit for a lot across the street from the Journal Square PATH station. During their December 13 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a plan to vertically expand 80 Journal Square. Jersey Digs first revealed images of the plan back in February, which was revised and enlarged before gaining final approval.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Popculture

Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run

Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
New York Post

Protesters spewed ‘pure hatred and bigotry’ outside Manhattan library hosting Drag Story Hour

A group of protesters spewed “pure hatred and bigotry” outside a Manhattan library that was hosting a Drag Story Hour event Saturday, but failed to stop the story time for neurodiverse children. The group was protesting against the event, in which drag performers read books to children, at the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library in Chelsea. Saturday’s story hour was specifically geared to be accessible to children with autism and other disabilities. The protesters held signs that read “Stop the nonsense. There are only 2 genders,” “Stop grooming kids for sex” and “Let kids be kids” while shouting...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border

An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue

In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
NUTLEY, NJ
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

