Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
paramuspost.com
SUBURBAN CHARM, ULTRA CONVIENENT LOCATION, KEY FRANKLIN LAKES APPEAL IN BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – Neatly tucked into the tip of northern New Jersey, the quaint Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes has long been a favorite of residents seeking to be transported to a neighborhood with suburban charm that’s still greatly accessible to a wealth of business and entertainment opportunities.
hobokengirl.com
New Businesses Opening in Hudson County in 2023
The New Year is right around the corner and many local entrepreneurs are launching their businesses right here in Hudson County. Several new businesses including a coding academy, a sushi restaurant, a bubble tea shop, a boxing gym and more have plans to open in 2023. Read on to learn more about all of the exciting new businesses with plans to open in Hoboken and Jersey City in 2023.
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 400-Unit Tower at 80 Journal Square
The Jersey City development party will be getting another guest as one more tower has been greenlit for a lot across the street from the Journal Square PATH station. During their December 13 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a plan to vertically expand 80 Journal Square. Jersey Digs first revealed images of the plan back in February, which was revised and enlarged before gaining final approval.
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
NBC New York
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Popculture
Major Off-Broadway Show Closing After 29-Year Run
Stomp, which has attracted tourists and locals to its Off-Broadway East Village theater for nearly 30 years, will close on Jan. 8, 2023, the producers announced on Dec. 6. The show, combining movement, percussion, and comedy, will continue to tour North America and Europe, Deadline reported. While producers did not say why the theater closed, the New York theatre industry has not yet fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. According to The New York Times, the show has stated that the New York production is ending because of declining ticket sales. On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Stomp was one of New York's first stage productions to resume performances after the 15-month shutdown. The news comes after long-running Broadway shows, such as Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, have closed, and Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of the Opera, will close in April 2023. Those shows all cited the damage caused by the lengthy pandemic lockdown and the fact that audiences have not entirely recovered.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND WELCOMES NEW ICE BUMPER CAR ATTRACTION, BEGINS DAILY OPERATION FOR WINTER BREAK
Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department encourage you to skip the bridge and tunnel toll this winter break and bring the family to Van Saun County Park for Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland presented by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Protesters spewed ‘pure hatred and bigotry’ outside Manhattan library hosting Drag Story Hour
A group of protesters spewed “pure hatred and bigotry” outside a Manhattan library that was hosting a Drag Story Hour event Saturday, but failed to stop the story time for neurodiverse children. The group was protesting against the event, in which drag performers read books to children, at the Andrew Heiskell Braille and Talking Book Library in Chelsea. Saturday’s story hour was specifically geared to be accessible to children with autism and other disabilities. The protesters held signs that read “Stop the nonsense. There are only 2 genders,” “Stop grooming kids for sex” and “Let kids be kids” while shouting...
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
theobserver.com
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Comments / 0