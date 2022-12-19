Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula neighborhood loses water pressure as crews work to find leak
MISSOULA, Mont. — Workers are trying to find the source of a water leak in a Missoula neighborhood Tuesday night. Crews throttled down water pressure while they work on Duncan Drive in the west Rattlesnake. Some residents may notice little to no water pressure in their system. City officials...
NBCMontana
Limit time outside for pets in cold temperatures
BUTTE, Mont. — Dangerously cold weather is arriving to our region, and it’s important to make sure not only you stay warm, but your furry friends as well. Most dogs love the outdoors. But with the potential for record cold across western Montana this week, it’s crucial that pet owners limit their time in the elements.
