Prisons, psychedelics and unions: Three bills California Democrats would like to revive next year

KPVI Newschannel 6
NY state legislators approve $32K raise to become nation's highest paid
ALBANY — Christmas came early for New York lawmakers as they gave themselves a $32,000 pay raise Thursday during a one-day special session. The Democrat-led Legislature returned to Albany to vote on a measure increasing their own salaries from $110,000 to $142,000 — making senators and Assembly members the highest paid state lawmakers in the country.
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
californiaglobe.com
Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline
On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah's population grows 1.2%, according to Census data
(The Center Square) - Utah gained 41,687 new residents over the last year, which ranks the state ninth in population growth among U.S. states and territories, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Beehive State’s population grew by 1.2%, which is the tenth-highest growth by state,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
ACLU of Nebraska says judges inconsistent on following law when setting bail
The ACLU of Nebraska on Wednesday said a court-watching project focusing on whether Lincoln and Omaha judges are following the law when it comes to setting bail and assessing fines turned up concerning trends. At a news conference releasing its report "Broken Rules: Laws Meant to Prevent Debtors' Prisons are...
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
KPVI Newschannel 6
UW nurses' union appeals ruling that the union doesn't have to be recognized legally
The UW Health nurses’ union is arguing a state agency erred in its decision last month and failed to consider “undisputed facts” before ruling the hospital didn’t legally have to recognize the union. UW Health stopped recognizing the nurses’ union in 2014 when the last contract...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive within next 10 days for millions
Residents of California can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation.
Californians are having issues with inflation relief debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People up and down California are writing in saying that their inflation relief debit cards have been drained of money. The state has issued over 8 million debit cards so far, and is still sending out cards through January 14 to eligible Californians. It was the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois committee takes no action on COVID-19 vaccines for kids as uptake wanes
(The Center Square) – When the Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee called a rare meeting Thursday, some were concerned a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children was a possibility. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 64% of children ages 12 to 17 have received two doses of the...
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Amid turmoil in state's child welfare system, acting secretary promoted to permanent job
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis. Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and...
wtmj.com
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
proclaimerscv.com
California Stimulus: You Could Get a Replacement, If You Lost or Threw Away Your Middle-Class Tax Refund
The state of California has now distributed $7,508,156,450 billion in Middle-Class Tax Refunds (MCTR), of which 6,956,431 payments have been made by direct deposit and 6,856,281 have been made via debit cards. However, some Californians have rejected or destroyed debit cards after getting them because they thought they were spam or junk.
KCRA.com
California taxpayers still see issues with tax refund debit cards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians who received theirMiddle Class Tax Refund via a debit card continue to have issues accessing their money. This comes after months of announcements on the inflation relief payments. Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the beginning of 2022 that a debit card was coming from the DMV. Then the Legislature passed the budget with a compromise that instead of the DMV, the Franchise Tax Board would issue payments.
