Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in alleged Los Angeles nightclub assault

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub earlier in December.

Former New England Patriots linebacker McGinest visited the West Hollywood sheriff’s station Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by KTLA. He went there to provide a statement on the incident that occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

McGinest was arrested at the end of the interview at around 7 a.m., LASD said, according to WFXT. His bail has been set at $30,000.

McGinest played football for the University of Southern California before he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 1994 NFL Draft, according to KTLA. He played with the NFL for over 15 seasons, won three Super Bowls with New England and played in two Pro Bowls as well. McGinest finished his career with the Cleveland Browns.

According to WFXT, McGinest is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further information has been released.

