December 22, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 10:41pm on Wednesday, December 21 to a house with its roof on fire on U.S. 84 East outside of Timpson. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a mobile home with the roof on fire. Firefighters made an interior and exterior attack knocking the flames back while dealing with a metal roof on top of the original.

