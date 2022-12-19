Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
Timpson VFD Arrives on Scene with House's Roof on Fire
December 22, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at 10:41pm on Wednesday, December 21 to a house with its roof on fire on U.S. 84 East outside of Timpson. Upon arrival, it was discovered to be a mobile home with the roof on fire. Firefighters made an interior and exterior attack knocking the flames back while dealing with a metal roof on top of the original.
scttx.com
Doris Wennerbom
Graveside service will be held at 1pm, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with visitation one hour prior at Watson and Sons Funeral Home. Additional information will follow.
scttx.com
Ben J. Brittain
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Son Windham and Rusty Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Shelbyville.
scttx.com
Attoyac River Bridge Under Repair in San Augustine
December 20, 2022 - Contractors are currently working on SH21 at the Attoyac River to repair damage to the roadway caused by recent sustained rains. Please use caution in this area and follow traffic control measures. Expect possible delays.
scttx.com
Terry Louis Bridges
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Newburn Cemetery in Center with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Born July 26, 1958, Terry is the son of Myrle Moore Bridges and Billy Gene Bridges Sr. His hobbies included fishing, motorcycles, and classic vehicles. Terry loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.
scttx.com
First Baptist Church Welcomes 450 to Journey to Bethlehem
December 22, 2022 - First Baptist Center hosted a brand-new community holiday event this year - Journey to Bethlehem. Over 450 friends from Shelby County came out to walk through Old Bethlehem, to hear Christmas music, and to receive a warm holiday greeting from the church family at First Baptist.
scttx.com
Joyce Marie Miller
Graveside service will be held at Antioch Cemetery, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2pm with Bro. Johnny Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, Mangum Funeral Home. Joyce was raised in Shelby County. She graduated Joaquin High School Class of 1974. She attended...
scttx.com
First Responders Receive Christmas Goodies from SC Republican Party
December 20, 2022 - The Shelby County Republican Club recently delivered homemade Christmas goodies to local first responders to show appreciation for all they do. The goodies were well received!
scttx.com
Roughriders Take Basketball District Opener at Home over Chapel Hill 44-36
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team took a 44-36 home win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Tuesday. The win was Center’s District 17 4A opener and gives them a 10-3 overall season mark. Center held a narrow 4-3 lead midway through the first period but fell behind 12-7...
Comments / 0