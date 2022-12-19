Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Elvis Visits the Northland for Kolar Auto’s Annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ Event
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Kolar automotive group held their annual Holiday on the Hill event. In conjunction with the Duluth, Hermantown, and Cloquet Chambers, the event is a festive holiday celebration put on to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland. Those who attended were able to enjoy...
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
FOX 21 Online
Using Space Heaters and Other Electric Equipment Wisely This Winter
DULUTH, Minn. — December is the darkest time of the year, and we all look for ways to stay warm, brighten our home and lift our spirits. Often to do this we will turn to products that use electricity. Space heaters caused ten percent of all home fires from 2013 to 2017 according to the Minnesota Department of Public Service. Electric space heaters use a great deal of electricity and that’s why the heaters come with so many warnings including don’t overload the circuit.
FOX 21 Online
Family Freedom Center Hosts Holiday Party
DULUTH, Minn. – Family Freedom Center held their first annual Christmas at the Farm event. The event was supposed to take place at Freedom Farms but was moved to the Washington Center due to the cold weather. Those who attended were able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy food, make arts and crafts, as well as receive presents.
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter To Close Their Doors In Duluth
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years. When I got my first dog as an adult, I went to Twin Ports Spay/Neuter, to get...
FOX 21 Online
‘Godfather’s Pizza Express’ Joining Northland KornerStores
DULUTH, Minn. – Godfather’s Pizza — a one-time beloved restaurant chain in the Northland — is returning in an express format. Duluth business owner Derek Medved has purchased the franchise rights to launch Godfather’s Pizza Express within his KornerStore locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Sturgeon Lake and Chisholm.
FOX 21 Online
Hucklebeary Shares Tips On Gift Wrapping Around The Holidays
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is just a few days away, have you finished wrapping all your gifts?. At Hucklebeary Gift Shop, they provide gift wrapping for those who need a little help. They also have a large selection of wrapping paper and supplies ready for you if you plan to do it yourself.
I Hope Snowplows Clear Busy Section of Duluth’s Maple Grove Road Ignored In Last Storm
The first blizzard the Duluth area experienced last week now looks like it will be just one of two winter storms we'll get this month. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area, which stated 'blizzard conditions' and power outages were again possible. It...
boreal.org
Blizzard warning in effect for Lake and Cook Counties (including Grand Portage Tribal Lands) until Sunday morning
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 23, 2022. We have made some mid-morning upgrades to our winter weather hazards! We will have a more in-depth post about these changes out soon as we get our graphics completed, but here's the run-down:. Many folks have seen a downgrade...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Davidson Windmill
SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. — If you have ever travelled on Highway 13 just outside of Superior, you may have noticed, or missed, an old windmill on the side of the road. Well, it has been nearly 120 years since it was built and is in need of a restoration. The Old-Brule Heritage Society has been raising money for the project to repair years of rot and deterioration of Davidson Windmill.
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
FOX 21 Online
148th Honors With Salvation Army Toys
DULUTH, Minn. — The Christmas spirit was in the air at Duluth’s Salvation Army Headquarters Monday. The 148th Fighter Wing used ground transportation to deliver some Christmas cheer. Santa’s sleigh came in the form of a truck loaded with gifts that they’ve purchased as part of their annual...
FOX 21 Online
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
boreal.org
2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest winners
A huge thanks to all who entered the 2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest. We thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the photos that came in!. This record-breaking storm (that the National Weather Service in Duluth named the “Blue Blizzard" of December 13-16, 2022) was unique because of the beautiful 'blue' color that would appear in the snow.
FOX 21 Online
Open House For New Youth Center In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior the Human Development Center hosted an open house showcasing its new youth center. The newly renovated space is now home to the “Project Reach Out” program, which supports youth and their families during difficult times. The center provides an area for youth...
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
NWS in Duluth: 'Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!'
The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. "Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now!" the weather service wrote in a social media post. "Heavy snow still stuck...
FOX 21 Online
Women’s Care Center Celebrates The Holidays With Annual Open House Toy Giveaway
DULUTH, Minn. — The Women’s Care Center in Duluth was overflowing with gifts and holiday spirit during their annual open house toy giveaway Tuesday. Gifts for all ages were donated by the community in order to make this event happen. The Center serves their clients first and then...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
FOX 21 Online
Northwoods League Reveals Schedule, Huskies to Open Season in Bismarck
DULUTH, Minn.- On Wednesday, the Northwoods league released it’s schedule for all 24 teams. That includes the new expansion team, the Minot Hot Tots as well as the Thunder Bay Border Cats, who will return to play this year. The Duluth Huskies will begin their season on the road...
