DULUTH, Minn. — December is the darkest time of the year, and we all look for ways to stay warm, brighten our home and lift our spirits. Often to do this we will turn to products that use electricity. Space heaters caused ten percent of all home fires from 2013 to 2017 according to the Minnesota Department of Public Service. Electric space heaters use a great deal of electricity and that’s why the heaters come with so many warnings including don’t overload the circuit.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO