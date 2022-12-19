Rockford opens cold weather shelter to protect residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bitter cold weather is on its way to the stateline, so Rockford is opening up an emergency cold weather shelter.

The shelter will be located at Second First Church, 318 N Church St. It is only open for adults and will start accepting people 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will run until December 26.

Anyone staying at Rockford Rescue Mission will not be accepted. People who know of a family with children that needs help should call the Homeless Hotline, (844) 710-6919.

