Rockford, IL

Rockford opens cold weather shelter to protect residents

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bitter cold weather is on its way to the stateline, so Rockford is opening up an emergency cold weather shelter.

The shelter will be located at Second First Church, 318 N Church St. It is only open for adults and will start accepting people 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will run until December 26.

Anyone staying at Rockford Rescue Mission will not be accepted. People who know of a family with children that needs help should call the Homeless Hotline, (844) 710-6919.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids were the guests of honor at a Rockford community event on Wednesday. It took place at the Fairground Community Center on Jefferson Street. The dinner has been going on for a decade. Rockford Public Schools, the Salvation Army and Rockford Housing Authority all helped out in some way. The main […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

