Rockford opens cold weather shelter to protect residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bitter cold weather is on its way to the stateline, so Rockford is opening up an emergency cold weather shelter.
The shelter will be located at Second First Church, 318 N Church St. It is only open for adults and will start accepting people 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will run until December 26.
Anyone staying at Rockford Rescue Mission will not be accepted. People who know of a family with children that needs help should call the Homeless Hotline, (844) 710-6919.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
