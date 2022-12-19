Bills fans got a little carried away by throwing snowballs on the field against the Dolphins, putting the officials in a tight spot. The Bills’ current five-game winning streak got a bit of a boost from Mother Nature during their 32-29 win at home over the Dolphins in Week 15, as the team and the home fans were energized by a downpour of snow. The flurry got the crowd into such a fervor as to draw the ire of the officials, who made an announcement during the game that Buffalo would be assessed a 15-yard penalty if fans hit anybody on the field with a thrown snow ball.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO