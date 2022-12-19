ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus neighbors hold prayer vigils for kidnapped baby boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Communities across Columbus now holding prayer vigils for the safe return of a five-month-old boy who was kidnaped from the Short North Monday night. "Whether it's north, east, west, south, we are all part of a community," said Meagan Thomas, after attending a prayer vigil for Kayson Thomas, Wednesday afternoon at the Linden Community Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tracing the Amber Alert minute-by-minute after abduction of twins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was around 11:41 Monday night that the first call came in from Columbus Police to Ohio State Highway Patrol Communications Center about a potential amber alert, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. ABC6/FOX28 was told that the call was routed here to their watch desk.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police hope tips will help solve 2020 homicide of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help solve the 2020 homicide of a 15-year-old boy killed in north Columbus. Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor, 15, shot in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Medics took him to a hospital where he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family of slain grandmother still pleading for answers, justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken family is still pleading for answers in the vicious stabbing death of their loved one. It's a story ABC 6 has been following since late October. Fifty-eight-year old Lisa Rocker was found dead in her southeast Columbus home on Oct. 26. Loved ones...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly gas station shooting in the Hilltop has been arrested. David Johnson III was booked for murder at the Franklin County Jail. Police said he is connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old father-to-be Andrew Combs. Johnson was out of jail...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

COTA cancels January service changes after cyber breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority said Tuesday it will cancel its planned January service change after it suffered a cyber breach last week. All fixed-route transit lines will continue on their current schedules through at least May 1, 2023, when the next service change is scheduled, COTA said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Best burgers in Columbus: Where are they?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is National Hamburger Day, so we're doing the important work to help you get ready. Do you prefer a $20 gourmet burger? Or are you cool with something a little messier that you might find at your favorite local dive?. Either way, it's all...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Preparing for the artic blast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
COLUMBUS, OH

