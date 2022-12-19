Read full article on original website
Snowfall Season 6 - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. After more than five harrowing years, it's finally the end of the line for FX's "Snowfall." When the show first debuted in 2017, it offered an intriguing and gritty look at the criminal empire that dominated the 1980s Los Angeles cocaine epidemic — all from the perspective of an aspiring youth named Franklin Saint (Damson Idris). A lot has happened since then, with Franklin rising through the ranks and becoming a ruthless drug lord in his own right.
HBO's Full Circle - What We Know So Far
HBO recently shared a first look at some of their upcoming returning and debuting original series, all set to arrive on the network in 2023 (via Twitter). Represented among these short snippets of shows were Season 4 of the critically acclaimed drama "Succession," Season 2 of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t," and Season 4 of "Barry" (Bill Hader's dramedy about an assassin turned amateur actor).
Daredevil: Born Again - What We Know So Far
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Daredevil" series on Netflix was a big hit with subscribers, earning a Certified Fresh designation for each of its three seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes). The story was a dark, gritty interpretation of the character that probably wasn't something parents wanted their young children to be watching. The more mature take on the source material resonated well with home audiences, which is why it was just a shocking ordeal when it was announced the show had been canceled in November 2018.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
The New Gang Is All Alright In The Latest Trailer For That '90s Show
Though the iconic shag carpets will be phased out in the updated version of "That '70s Show," viewers will be introduced to a new kind of nostalgia when The Red and Kitty Show (sorry, "That '90s Show") premieres. Everyone's favorite '70s parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) are returning a decade and a half after the final episode of "That '70s Show." And as fans find themselves in a whole different decade, so will the characters. The show will depict a new side to the well-known characters as well as introducing fans — and The Formans — to a new cast of characters.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Shameless' Showrunner Has Some Ideas About Fiona's Future After The Events Of The Show
It seems like only yesterday we were watching our favorite South Side hooligans running lovably amok as they worked themselves into and out of one tricky debacle after another. But "Shameless" has actually been off the air for well over a year now. As solid as the final season of the show was, most fans can agree there was a glaring absence in that final run of episodes, as original cast member Emmy Rossum didn't make it back to reprise her role as Fiona Gallagher.
HBO's White House Plumbers - What We Know So Far
Even as changes (and cancellations) abound at HBO, the network continues to boast one of the most impressive slates of original productions in Hollywood with staggering regularity. That will no doubt continue to be the case in 2023, with the powerhouse set to release new seasons of "Barry," "Perry Mason," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." But there's also a slew of highly-anticipated television shows like "The Last of Us" and "Love and Death."
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive
If fans think actors bring out the big guns for movies and TV shows, they've clearly never witnessed an actor's charades game. If you ask "Doom Patrol" actor Joivan Wade, charades just might be more cutthroat than the casting room. Wade plays Cyborg (aka Victor Stone) in the series, and it's no surprise that the talented and bright actor would clean up during a game of charades.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Jeff Garlin Lands First TV Gig Since The Goldbergs' Messy Misconduct Allegations
With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
Producer Greg Daniels Says He Learned His Lesson After Working On The Office And Parks And Recreation Simultaneously
Greg Daniels has become known for his work on critically acclaimed, though slightly off-the-wall comedies such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." He's continued that reputation with the recently canceled "Space Force," which saw him reunite with Steve Carell. He's also the showrunner of the romantic comedy "Upload," which just finished filming its third season for Amazon. Even if "My Mom, Your Dad," the reality show he created with his daughter, Haley, doesn't get picked up by HBO Max for a second season, he still has a "Parks and Recreation" movie fans are waiting for, so he's got his hands full.
James Mangold Tweets Hints About The Upcoming Disney+ Indiana Jones Series
During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.
Rian Johnson Had A Terrifying First Encounter With The Star Wars Franchise
Rian Johnson is a name now forever associated with the "Star Wars" franchise. Johnson wrote and directed, "The Last Jedi," a film that split audiences. Despite how controversial the film has become amongst fans, Johnson told Empire Magazine that, five years after the film's release, he's even happier with it than he was when he first made it.
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
