Alabama State

Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility. During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement. “The work...
State’s medical cannabis business application deadline approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for those wanting to apply for a license to be part of Alabama’s medical marijuana industry. The deadline is Dec. 30. The state distributed more than 600 applications to get in on Alabama’s budding industry. Still, less than half of those applications have even been started, and state officials are now gearing up for the review process.
Paul Lee to keep powerful Health position in Alabama legislature

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) will remain chairman of the Alabama House Health Committee. His is among a third round of appointments announced Wednesday by incoming House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. “These committee chairs will handle some of the most important issues that affect the daily lives of...
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine

A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
