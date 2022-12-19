Read full article on original website
WSFA
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
opelikaobserver.com
“Skills for Success” Rapid, No-Cost Training for Jobs in Alabama’s Construction Industry Available Across State
MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s construction industry has thousands of job openings, and now free training to operate bulldozers and skid steers is available through the Skills for Success program of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). A unique feature of Skills for Success training is how quickly it can...
OPINION: Look for bills to weaken the Alabama Criminal Justice System in next legislative session
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco It may still be 2022, but the 2023 Alabama Legislature will be going into session in just a few months. The first session of a four-year legislative quadrennium is usually when lawmakers pass the most controversial bills. Tax increases, legislative pay raises, and other issues […]
Alabama using federal funding to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment. Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services. “Helping others in...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility. During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement. “The work...
WSFA
State’s medical cannabis business application deadline approaching
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for those wanting to apply for a license to be part of Alabama’s medical marijuana industry. The deadline is Dec. 30. The state distributed more than 600 applications to get in on Alabama’s budding industry. Still, less than half of those applications have even been started, and state officials are now gearing up for the review process.
wtvy.com
Paul Lee to keep powerful Health position in Alabama legislature
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) will remain chairman of the Alabama House Health Committee. His is among a third round of appointments announced Wednesday by incoming House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. “These committee chairs will handle some of the most important issues that affect the daily lives of...
Matrix paid news outlets to give Alabama Power favorable coverage, report states
An influential political consultant for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in the state that gave glowing coverage to the powerful utility while damaging the company’s opponents, according to a report published Monday. Matrix LLC, the Montgomery-based political consulting firm that boasts Alabama Power as a...
wbhm.org
Investigation accuses Alabama Power of funneling money to local news sites for favorable coverage
Alabama Power not only generates electricity, it also wields power of the political kind. An investigation conducted by NPR and the nonprofit news collaborative Floodlight highlights that fact. The story alleges Alabama Power has indirectly and covertly paid news outlets in the state, in an effort to receive favorable coverage....
aldailynews.com
Permitless carry law goes into effect Jan. 1
Beginning Jan. 1, Alabama residents will not be required to obtain permits to carry concealed handguns in most places in the state. After lengthy debate during the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 272 in March, putting Alabama on track to become a permitless carry state in 2023.
WSFA
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine
A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
