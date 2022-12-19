Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SMOKING MOBILE HOME
At approximately 10:50 a.m. this morning, Emergency Services were dispatched. to 372 Circle East Drive for a mobile home that had smoke coming out the. First arriving units found a mobile home with smoke showing. Crews made entry. to the residence and quickly extinguished the fire. The residence sustained. severe...
valleynewslive.com
One injured in Grand Forks business fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt and authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Grand Forks business. Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to LM Wind Power, 1580 S. 48th St., for a report of an explosion. When crews arrived, they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating.
740thefan.com
GF fire crews respond to report of explosion at LM Wind Power
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – Grand Forks firefighters responded to a report of an explosion Tuesday afternoon at LM Wind Power. When crews arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was working. They didn’t find any active fire when they entered and determined the building was safe and normal operations resumed.
valleynewslive.com
Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through a second-floor window of the home when they arrived on the scene. The fire was put out in...
kvrr.com
Worker Taken To Hospital After Explosion & Fire at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An employee at LM Wind Power is taken to Altru after an explosion is reported. The call came in just after three Tuesday afternoon. Grand Forks Fire crews arrived to find the building had been evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When...
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES NEW PARKING SCHEDULE FOR 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, road crews will begin following a new Street Maintenance Parking Schedule in the City of Grand Forks. The Grand Forks City Council approved the updated calendar parking ordinance on November 7, 2022. The reason for the changes to the Street Maintenance Parking Schedule is to...
valleynewslive.com
City crews continue to clear snow from downtown Fargo & Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Monday, December 19 into the morning of Tuesday, December 20. Vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded starting at 2:00...
kvrr.com
Another Round of Fresh Snow Causes Slick Roads and More Spinouts and Crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you aren’t sure just how slick the roads are out there, take a look at this car on its roof along I-29 right here in Fargo. It was spotted along the northbound lanes just a short distance from the onramp from 13th Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
FPD ‘stay interviews’ released, show concerns and praises from officers, civilian staff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly one year after the Fargo Police Department came under fire for a toxic work environment and low morale which lead to more than 30 officer and civilian resignations, the department says things are in a better place and are continuing to improve. At...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Maple River Winery is up for sale
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners Greg and Susan Kempel are taking a step back from managing their Maple River Winery. They have put their business and the building up for sale. They had great success over the weekend at the Minn-Dak Market at West Acres in Fargo, ND...
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
valleynewslive.com
Challenges crews are facing for clearing the roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ever since the first few drops of precipitation last week, drivers and road crews across the valley have been trying to keep up with the conditions. “We really had a tough time keeping up with what was going on on the road,” said Blaine...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
froggyweb.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
valleynewslive.com
VA Fargo Giving tree for vets still full of needs
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo VA is asking for your help this holiday season, with their giving tree. Local veterans filled out cards asking for gifts or items they need this winter and put them on the tree. You can stop in and grab a card if you or someone you know can help fulfill the items listed on the card you grab.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
