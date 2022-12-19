Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
John Huls, Jr.
John Huls Jr. age 81, of Sibley, Iowa died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Osceola Regional Hospital in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
kiwaradio.com
Police Sergeants Pinning Ceremony Held During Wednesday Council Meeting
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s two new Police Sergeants had their “pinning ceremony” during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeants Eric Meineke and Greg Jacobsma each received their sergeant stripes, with their wives doing the honors of pinning the gold chevrons to the collars of their uniform shirts. The promotions of Meineke and Jacobsma to the rank of sergeant was approved at the December 7th council meeting. Meineke is also the Police Department’s K-9 handler. Meanwhile, Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker says the Police Department is searching for another full-time officer to bring the force to a full complement of eight officers, including the Chief.
kiwaradio.com
Expert: How To Stay Warm As Inexpensively As Possible
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s very cold outside. In fact, some people report that their furnace almost hasn’t stopped running in the last couple of days. That’s going to cost more money when the bill comes. So it might be a good time to make sure you’re getting all you can get — as efficiently as possible — from your furnace.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Woman Taken To Hospital, Charged After Accident Near Archer
Archer, Iowa– A Primghar woman was taken to the hospital and also faces charges after an accident near Archer on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:35 a.m., 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens of Primghar was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup eastbound on 390th Street near Archer. They tell us that 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer was westbound on 390th in a 2003 Chevy pickup.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon’s Chinese Chef Is Open For Drive-Thru In Their New Location
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Chinese restaurant is open in their new location, across Highway 18 from their old one. Andy Lee is the owner of Chinese Chef. He tells us about the new building, just west of the Highway 60 expressway on 18. He says there are some...
kiwaradio.com
East Elementary Students Welcomed By Favorite Super Heroes Wednesday Morning
Sheldon, Iowa — Wednesday, (December 21st) as students arrived at Sheldon’s East Elementary, they were welcomed by some of their favorite superheroes. East Elementary Secretary Amber Beukelman told KIWA that this tradition began years ago as a dare from the principal, Mr. Groendyke. The students really enjoyed it, according to Beukelman, so they kept it as a yearly tradition to spread holiday cheer and wish the students a merry Christmas.
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
kiwaradio.com
Group Hopes Land Acquisition Will Improve Spirit Lake Water Quality
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The acquisition of land in Minnesota could help boost the water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. The Spirit Lake Protective Association’s, John Smeltzer, says he’s been worried for a decade about the amount of sediment being pumped from the cropland north of the lake and that’s why they’ve partnered with a Minnesota conservation organization to buy the 195 acres to restore it to wetland and prairie.
kiwaradio.com
KIWA Streams
Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide audio stream for tonight’s games. You can listen to Boyden-Hull Varsity Basketball over the air on KIWA FM-105.3. You can listen to the Sheldon Orab from the O’Rena on KIWA AM 1550, / FM 100.7. You can watch the...
