Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
KFYR-TV
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
mooseradio.com
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
NBCMontana
Delay expected on central Butte urban decay discussion
BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners is expected to meet tonight. On Sunday, we first told you about concerns with urban decay in Central Butte, abandoned homes becoming havens for criminal activity. Neighbors were expected to come to tonight’s meeting to urge the demolition of homes,...
NBCMontana
Avalanche danger high in Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation reports high avalanche danger Wednesday in the Bitterroot, Seeley Lake, and Rattlesnake areas. "New snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions today," the avalanche report warns. "Large human triggered avalanches are certain, and natural avalanches are likely. Avoid all avalanche terrain, and do not travel under or through avalanche paths."
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
NBCMontana
Emergency travel lifted on Blackfeet Reservation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials on the Blackfeet Reservation announced emergency travel has been lifted.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Butte High students create decorations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte High Career Center is spreading some cheer for the holiday season. Butte-Silver Bow is sharing the hard work the students did, in creating large, outdoor, wooden holiday decorations, all by hand.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
NBCMontana
Missoula Montana Airport ready for takeoff
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport is ready for the holiday weekend. With holiday travel picking up, they're expecting a record number of travelers, and with subzero temperatures on the way, airport officials say they're prepared for the cold and snow. Still, what happens at other airports is...
NBCMontana
MHP advises travelers to prepare before holiday travel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol responded to more than 230 crashes across the state Wednesday. As more people hit the road for the holiday weekend, Montana Highway Patrol's Sgt. Jay Nelson reminds travelers to plan ahead. "Start with just your vehicle itself. Make sure that you check the...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
KTVZ
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
