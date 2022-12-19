ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dan Maloney
3d ago

Lol Wisconsin’s a joke losing millions of dollars to MI and IL lol… most people use it regardless of party yet the (generally Republican) closet smokers are ok with keeping it illegal 🤦🏼‍♂️

Egman
3d ago

Stop believing they will do what you want. They just say it to get your votes. And then they'll say it again in four years to get your votes. Stop falling for their BS...

Monique Esparza
3d ago

wisconsin prison systems thrive too well on non violent crime. it's a disgrace. rehabilitation is not a priority. only money.

WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate. Evers is instead pushing his tax cut plan released in August that would lower income taxes 10% for the middle class.
WSAW

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. According to a news release, that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.
wpr.org

Evers to again propose marijuana legalization in state budget

Gov. Tony Evers said he'll reintroduce a plan to legalize marijuana for recreational use as part of the budget he unveils to lawmakers early next year. But Evers said he'd also sign a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana if GOP lawmakers send one to his desk. Evers and Republicans have...
Wisconsin Watch

Did Tony Evers win Wauwatosa by 40 points?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Official results, certified...
Wisconsin Examiner

As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift

When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: […] The post As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WausauPilot

Report argues for criminal charges against Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors

A report published last week by online democracy protection outlet Just Security makes the case that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who cast false Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump in 2020 can and should be charged with felonies. The report argues that the false electors possibly violated a number of state laws and in doing so committed crimes that carry penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment.
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Wisconsin Watch

Did 91 Wisconsinites die from extreme cold last year?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During the winter...
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch’s best photos of 2022

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. Every December I have the great pleasure of creating a roundup of Wisconsin Watch’s best photos of the year. As I go through the process of reviewing our photo archive, I am always amazed by the depth and breadth of stories we have produced, as well as the visuals we have made to amplify that reporting.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Wisconsin Watch is the news outlet of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/

