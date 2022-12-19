Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Evers came out against an idea being floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate. Evers is instead pushing his tax cut plan released in August that would lower income taxes 10% for the middle class.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO