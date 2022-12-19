Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Looking Back: The top 2022 feel-good stories in Northern California
With the new year just days away, we gathered the top stories of 2022 that either brought a smile, laugh or tears of joy. In the video above, a dog that vanished from Sacramento and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas was reunited with its owner. A stranger drove Zeppelin the dog back home just in time for the holidays.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
KCRA.com
Holiday travel week underway at Sacramento International Airport with live music, therapy dogs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The busy holiday travel week is underway at Sacramento International Airport. Airport officials expect numbers this Christmas week to be comparable to pre-pandemic years, saying Wednesday that the busiest travel days of the year so far mirror numbers seen in 2019. Chad Michaels and his family...
mitechnews.com
Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA
You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
Sacramento group holds candlelight vigil in honor of 160+ homeless who died in 2022
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness honored the more than 160 homeless residents who died this year. The group held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside of Sacramento City Hall to read their names and push for change. It was held in recognition of the unhoused residents who have died this year.
rosevilletoday.com
❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville
Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
Roseville ranks among top 10 happiest U.S. cities in new survey
ROSEVILLE — The city of Roseville has something a little extra to be jolly about this holiday season as a new nationwide survey named the town one of the top-ten happiest places in the country.The survey by Smart Asset has five of the top ten happiest U.S. cities in California with Roseville at number 7."It makes sense. This is a great place, a great community," said Mahsea Evans, a pastor in Roseville.So what makes Roseville such a happy place? Researchers examined 13 different categories including life expectancy, crime rate, and cost of living."Roseville is special. It's unique. People are genuinely...
nomadlawyer.org
The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss
Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
KCRA.com
Spreading holiday cheer: Sacramento first responders put on light show for Shriners patients
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the fourth year in a row, first responders spread holiday cheer to the children at Shriners Children's Northern California by flashing their vehicle lights. While the event is geared toward putting a smile on the faces of the youth, for Sacramento firefighter Ryan Hatfield, participating...
KCRA.com
The Kitchen is moving next to Selland Market Cafe on Broadway in Sacramento
A big change is coming for The Kitchen, one of the Sacramento area's award-winning restaurants. The owners of The Kitchen, Selland Family Restaurants, will move the restaurant from a location tucked away off of Hurley Way near Howe Avenue to Sacramento's Land Park area on Broadway near 9th Street. The...
KQED
Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community
Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments. Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities. In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments. Reporter:...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
Fox40
Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping in Stockton serial killings case
The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping …. The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Severe weather affecting holiday travel. Winter...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wrongful death claim against Sac County, power back after NorCal quake, winter storm travel woes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals
Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
