KCRA.com

Looking Back: The top 2022 feel-good stories in Northern California

With the new year just days away, we gathered the top stories of 2022 that either brought a smile, laugh or tears of joy. In the video above, a dog that vanished from Sacramento and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas was reunited with its owner. A stranger drove Zeppelin the dog back home just in time for the holidays.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.  Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mitechnews.com

Living Comparison Between Modesto Vs Sacramento, CA

You might have Modesto and Sacramento on your list of potential new cities. According to your demands, this article will serve as a guide to assist you in choosing the ideal relocation location. There are many factors to take into account before moving. You may not want to relocate to a neighborhood after you learn that it’s unsafe and puts your family in danger.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

❤️ Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville

Placer County’s Largest City, a Great Place To Live. Roseville, Calif.- Out of state and non-local marketing companies that regularly post their “Best Places to Live” lists are always a fun and entertaining read. It’s always exciting to see your city on the list. Who doesn’t enjoy a little validation! It’s also a fun way to discover some additional positives about your community. Yay!
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville ranks among top 10 happiest U.S. cities in new survey

ROSEVILLE — The city of Roseville has something a little extra to be jolly about this holiday season as a new nationwide survey named the town one of the top-ten happiest places in the country.The survey by Smart Asset has five of the top ten happiest U.S. cities in California with Roseville at number 7."It makes sense. This is a great place, a great community," said Mahsea Evans, a pastor in Roseville.So what makes Roseville such a happy place? Researchers examined 13 different categories including life expectancy, crime rate, and cost of living."Roseville is special. It's unique. People are genuinely...
ROSEVILLE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, California : You Shouldn’t Miss

Tourist Attraction – A must visit in California – The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, founded in 1886, is a beautiful and historic Catholic church, located in Sacramento, the capital of the state of California. It is the mother church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento. The cathedral is located downtown on the corner of 11th Streets and K Streets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KQED

Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community

Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments. Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities. In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments. Reporter:...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers looking for four wanted individuals

Posted on the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Adrian CARRANZA: 30 year old Hispanic male, DOB 8-6-1992. He is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
SACRAMENTO, CA

