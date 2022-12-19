ROSEVILLE — The city of Roseville has something a little extra to be jolly about this holiday season as a new nationwide survey named the town one of the top-ten happiest places in the country.The survey by Smart Asset has five of the top ten happiest U.S. cities in California with Roseville at number 7."It makes sense. This is a great place, a great community," said Mahsea Evans, a pastor in Roseville.So what makes Roseville such a happy place? Researchers examined 13 different categories including life expectancy, crime rate, and cost of living."Roseville is special. It's unique. People are genuinely...

