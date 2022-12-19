Read full article on original website
WBTV
Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
WBTV
Extremely cold air moves in after rain moves out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for cloudy, cold, and wet conditions to continue through midday. Once we are done with the rain, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in some extremely cold air for Friday into the holiday weekend. First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain ending, cloudy and cold. First Alert...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days issued through Christmas Day as blustery conditions continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blustery conditions are likely to continue as we approach the holiday. Tonight: Mountain snow, brief showers elsewhere. Friday: Strong winds, falling temperatures, dangerous wind chills. Christmas Weekend: Staying below freezing until Christmas afternoon. Overnight, the arctic cold front will push a band of snow showers through...
Charlotte is preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arctic blast is making its way toward the Carolinas with Charlotte preparing for one of the coldest Christmases on record, including the threat of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for Ashe, Avery,...
Early travelers say beating the impending storm is an early holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The holidays are for long hugs and hopefully not a lot of long delays at Charlotte – Douglas International Airport. “I have a 30-minute delay on my first flight,” said Emma Walrond before heading to Nebraska. “Fingers crossed, that’s it.” Some passengers know as soon as they walk into […]
WBTV
Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday through Christmas Day. Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures. Tonight: Cold rain moves in, slick spots possible in the mountains. Friday: Cold and blustery. Christmas Weekend: Frigid, but dry. Showers are moving in and will pick up...
WBTV
Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer
Expanded access to shelter and care in Mecklenburg County will be made available ahead of sub-freezing temperatures.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County gearing up to help homeless during freezing temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the arctic air rolls into our area tomorrow, people are looking for a way to stay warm. Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope have warming shelters open right now. And just announced late Thursday night – Block Love Charlotte will also open...
WBTV
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year.
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For Sale
The oldest restaurant in Charlotte, NC was Green's Lunch, which is an iconic hotdog joint that has been a staple of Uptown Charlotte for years. In fact, this particular restaurant is almost close to one hundred years old, but now the current owners of the restaurant have decided to sell the building. Thus, the fate of Green's Lunch is currently unknown. One of the current owners Joanna Sikiotis says that the fate of the restaurant is "up in the air right now", so it is to be seen if the restaurant will close immediately if the property sells or if the owners will wait until the deal is finalized for Green's Lunch to close its doors.
WBTV
Airline experts answer FAQs as severe weather, cold temperatures could impact holiday plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season in full swing, travelers across the country are packing their bags and heading to the airport, ready to fly off and spend the season with loved ones. Here in the Carolinas, the holidays are shaping up to be icy cold. Low temperatures...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
WBTV
Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County shelters to expand hours, capacity ahead of freezing temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County will expand their hours and capacity ahead of freezing temperatures later this week, officials said on Wednesday. The shelters will begin activation of their extreme weather protocols on Friday, Dec. 23. Low temperatures on Friday and through the end of the...
FORECAST: Light showers to move out overnight; another batch on the way
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. There are a few light showers south of Charlotte Tuesday, mainly over the South Carolina Midlands. That precipitation will move out early Tuesday...
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
