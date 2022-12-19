The oldest restaurant in Charlotte, NC was Green's Lunch, which is an iconic hotdog joint that has been a staple of Uptown Charlotte for years. In fact, this particular restaurant is almost close to one hundred years old, but now the current owners of the restaurant have decided to sell the building. Thus, the fate of Green's Lunch is currently unknown. One of the current owners Joanna Sikiotis says that the fate of the restaurant is "up in the air right now", so it is to be seen if the restaurant will close immediately if the property sells or if the owners will wait until the deal is finalized for Green's Lunch to close its doors.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO