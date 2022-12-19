ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With frigid temperatures on the way, many people are already taking the first steps to get their homes ready. Replacing a burst pipe is something most can’t do and calling in someone to fix it could cost big bucks. “It’s going to get cold. I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Extremely cold air moves in after rain moves out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for cloudy, cold, and wet conditions to continue through midday. Once we are done with the rain, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in some extremely cold air for Friday into the holiday weekend. First Alert Weather Day Today: Rain ending, cloudy and cold. First Alert...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday through Christmas Day. Precipitation chances to arrive ahead of the blustery, cold temperatures. Tonight: Cold rain moves in, slick spots possible in the mountains. Friday: Cold and blustery. Christmas Weekend: Frigid, but dry. Showers are moving in and will pick up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer

Expanded access to shelter and care in Mecklenburg County will be made available ahead of sub-freezing temperatures. Former FBI assistant director offers perspective on missing 11-year-old case. Updated: 7 hours ago. Chris Swecker said he believes Madalina Cojocari's parents will face additional charges regarding her disappearance. Investigation into Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

The shelter has been putting out desperate calls for adopters and fosters as kennels have continued to fill up more and more over the last year. Portrait of missing, murdered Rowan Co. girl presented to child abuse prevention agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. A special portrait of missing and murdered...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Mint Message

Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For Sale

The oldest restaurant in Charlotte, NC was Green's Lunch, which is an iconic hotdog joint that has been a staple of Uptown Charlotte for years. In fact, this particular restaurant is almost close to one hundred years old, but now the current owners of the restaurant have decided to sell the building. Thus, the fate of Green's Lunch is currently unknown. One of the current owners Joanna Sikiotis says that the fate of the restaurant is "up in the air right now", so it is to be seen if the restaurant will close immediately if the property sells or if the owners will wait until the deal is finalized for Green's Lunch to close its doors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local plumbers offer tips to protect pipes from freezing temperatures

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

