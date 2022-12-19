Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO