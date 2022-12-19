Read full article on original website
Bears Looking Forward to Christmas Eve NFL Game Vs. Bills
Reindeer games: Bears looking forward to XMas eve match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sports and holidays go hand in hand. There’s the Fourth of July and baseball, Thanksgiving and football, Christmas and basketball… and now Christmas Eve and football, too. For most Bears players the opportunity to play on a special day and be a part of holiday celebrations is a special opportunity.
Justin Fields Pro Bowl Snub Talk Sign of How Things Have Changed for Bears
Fields Pro Bowl snub talk sign of how things have changed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three months ago, the thought of Bears quarterback Justin Fields being one of the biggest 2023 Pro Bowl snubs might have seemed outlandish. A fairytale dreamt up by a fan base that has only had two Pro Bowl quarterbacks since 1967.
Lupe Fiasco to Perform at Bears-Bills Halftime Show on Christmas Eve
Lupe Fiasco to perform at Bears-Bills halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have announced Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco will take Soldier Field at halftime for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Chicago-born rapper is set to perform as a part of...
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
How Bears Plan to Patch Up OL If Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins Can't Play
How Bears plan to patch up OL if Whitehair, Jenkins can't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Different offensive line combinations are nothing new for head coach Matt Eberlfus, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and the Bears. Through 14 weeks, the Bears have used eight different combinations up front.
Bears Among Pro Bowl Roster Snubs, Should Josh Blackwell Get Honor?
Should Josh Blackwell be lone Bears Pro Bowl player? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Does the Pro Bowl need to better recognize some of the best special team players in the NFL? If that were the case, there’s a chance the Bears may have gotten a player to Las Vegas instead of being snubbed.
Bears' Justin Fields Is a ‘Tremendous Athlete,' Says New Cub Dansby Swanson
Justin Fields is a 'tremendous athlete,' says new Cub Dansby Swanson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have gotten snubbed in this year's Pro Bowl, but he was easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL. His ability on the field...
Bears Making Special Prepartions for Bitter Cold in Chicago
Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game.
Bears Place Jack Sanborn on IR, Ending His Season
Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there’s not enough time for him to return to the field.
Bears Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Bills Christmas Eve Game
Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
Lions' Penei Sewell Hilariously Analyzes Viral Video of Fan Pass-Blocking in Parking Lot
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some...
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
