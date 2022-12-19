ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bears Looking Forward to Christmas Eve NFL Game Vs. Bills

Reindeer games: Bears looking forward to XMas eve match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sports and holidays go hand in hand. There's the Fourth of July and baseball, Thanksgiving and football, Christmas and basketball… and now Christmas Eve and football, too. For most Bears players the opportunity to play on a special day and be a part of holiday celebrations is a special opportunity.
NBC Chicago

Bears Making Special Prepartions for Bitter Cold in Chicago

Bears make extra preparations for bitter cold this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are no strangers to playing in wild and wacky weather. In fact, they started the year in one of the craziest climates of the season when a deluge hit Soldier Field in the fourth quarter of the 49ers game.
NBC Chicago

Bears Place Jack Sanborn on IR, Ending His Season

Bears place Jack Sanborn on IR, ending his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn's impressive rookie season is done. The Bears placed Sanborn on IR on Tuesday due to an ankle injury, and with only three games left in the season there's not enough time for him to return to the field.
NBC Chicago

Bears Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Bills Christmas Eve Game

Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday's practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

