Jordan Brand Officially Reveals the Air Jordan 37 Low
Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.
Official Look at the Nike Air Foamposite One "Penny PE"
Is slate to bring back the Air Foamposite One for 2023, releasing one of the rarest colorways of Penny Hardaway’s PEs. The shoe was originally debuted in 1997 and is offered in white, metallic silver, black, cobalt bliss and racer blue. color scheme as a nod to his time with the Orlando Magic between 1993 and 1999. The shoe specifically pays homage to the “Home” uniforms, featuring a white Foamposite shell and a black leather upper. The inner bootie, tongue, carbon fiber shank plate and heel are also all highlighted in black. The blue detailing is seen on the insoles and the three-line patter on the heel tab and tongue tab, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a translucent outsole to round out the design.
Turn Back Time With the adidas Forum 84 High "Team Dark Green"
Despite its prominence throughout the 2020s thus far, the Forum’s true excellence comes from the ’80s. Once a dominating silhouette on the hardwood, the Forum High shined on the court with its stabilizing crisscross strap. Now, it has seen a resurgence in its many variants as a versatile staple in adidas Originals’ footwear lineup.
First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"
Looking ahead to next year, early pairs from Jordan Brand have revealed the debut of two new themes. First, it is looking back on OG Air Jordan advertisements with Air Jordan 1 and 2 Low colorways that nod to print ads from the time. Secondly, “Lucky Green” has been spotted on the Air Jordan 1, 2 and now the 3.
New Balance 990v2 Gets Covered With Pink and Purple Overlays
New Balance already had momentum on its side before the appointment of Teddy Santis as one of its creative directors, but once the initiatives he helmed started to be released to the public, the brand was lifted to new heights. His trained eye for details and striking color palettes has paid off for the sportswear brand, and he’s poised to deliver more of that energy in 2023.
The New Balance 9060 is Cooked Up in Scrumptious "Beef and Broccoli"
Making its debut earlier in 2022, New Balance will continue to push its 9060 silhouette onto retail shelves globally. Having recently presented the chunky sneaker in “Ivory Cream” and “Truffle,” the Boston-based imprint now heads to the kitchen to cook up the pair in a savory “Beef and Broccoli” palette.
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
Official Images of All Four New Balance 1906D "Protection Pack" Colorways
New Balance has almost completely revamped its lifestyle line this decade. High-heat collaborations, A-list celebrity partnerships and thoughtful in-line releases have helped them smash every brand stereotype imaginable, and, more impressively, retain much of their core fanbase while bringing an enormous amount of new customers into the fold as well. The brand’s “Protection Pack” drops — retro runners updated with earthy color schemes and jagged suede overlays — are a prime example of this energetic new direction, and a major jolt will be hitting shelves in 2023 with the release of four “Protection Pack” takes on the 1906D.
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 90 "Black Chlorophyll"
Is committed to continuing the popularity of the Air Max 90 silhouette. The brand is already gearing up for 2023 with the release of the sleek, “Black Chlorophyll” colorway. Dressed in a black and chlorophyll green color scheme, the shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials including...
The University of Oregon Shows off Its Nike Basketball PEs for 2022-23
It’s no secret that Phil Knight and the Swoosh give the University of Oregon special treatment when it comes to exclusive gear. After all, the school served as the birthplace of. just 50 years ago. Each athletic season sees the Ducks rocking a constant rotation of new attire with...
Air Jordan 37 Adopts the Classic "Bordeaux" Motif
Retro palettes that are signature to the Jordan Brand catalog have a tendency of navigating their way onto modernized sneakers. One is the “Bordeaux” color scheme which was originally communicated through the Air Jordan 7 in 1992 and later reincarnated on the Air Jordan 6 in 2021. And now its classic arrangement is making its way onto the court as an Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” colorway has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
Deon Point Shares Look at Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Lobster" Samples
Today, held its much-anticipated release of the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster.” The sixth colorway in the series, the theme is still going strong fourteen years after its debut. Celebrating another successful launch, Concepts’ creative director Deon Point took to Instagram to share an incredible lineup of “Lobster” samples and releases.
Editor's Picks: Our Favorite Sneakers of 2022
2022 was a roller coaster ride for sneaker culture. The cross-pollination of luxury fashion labels and sportswear brands reached a new apex,. pulled the plug on its historical partnership with Ye, MSCHF crafted shoes that mimicked iconic silhouettes and. sold one of its hottest collaborations through Kohl’s. Radical shifts went...
Howlin' Rays Fries Up Its Own adidas Campus 80s Collaboration
When it comes to collaborative footwear projects, one realm that has often tapped into is food & beverages. The German sportswear imprint has aligned with the likes of AriZona Beverage Company, M&Ms and Waffle House to produce delectable shoe team-ups, and now it’s tapping Howlin’ Rays — the popular Nashville hot chicken restaurant based in Los Angeles — to cook up a fiery adidas Campus 80s installment.
1910 Camera Shoots Modern Junkyard Engines in Wintry Color
If you spend a lot of time messing around with ancient film cameras and you spend even more time tromping around car graveyards looking for interesting bits of automotive history, why not combine the two? This time, I grabbed a 112-year-old camera from New York and loaded it with a New York film invented in 2008, then headed to a junkyard winter wonderland in Denver.
adidas Is Set to Bring Back the YEEZY 500 Model Next Year
2022 was a troublesome year for because it was forced to terminate its iconic partnership with Ye — the brand’s biggest collaborator — due to his anti-semitic comments and hurtful behavior. However, despite the fallout, the German sportswear company still owns the rights to all YEEZY-designed Three Stripes models and intends to continue launching them in the future. And one model that is scheduled to return in 2023 is the adidas YEEZY 500 in this neutral-heavy colorway.
Michael Jordan Spotted Picking Up New $60,000 USD De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS Watch
NBA icon, watch collector, and WatchBox investor, Michael Jordan has just debuted De Bethune‘s latest creation the DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. Channel the heritage of competitive motorsports, the watch arrives in a stealthy black zirconium case matched with yellow titanium accents — a direct translation of the John Player Special Formula One livery used by the F1 Lotus team.
adidas Could be Releasing the First Unbranded Yeezy 350 V2 in January
Following the news that will continue to use Yeezy designs even after parting ways with Ye, rumors have just appeared on reddit indicating that the next pair of 350 V2 to be released will be in January, and in the Granite colorway. Set for the typical full-size run, it appears...
Thibo Offers a Closer Look at New Dior Racing Helmet
After previewing ‘s highly-anticipated collaboration with Denim Tears, Dior Men’s Head Footwear Designer, Thibo Denis now shares an exclusive look at a new racing helmet made in partnership with the Gran Turismo 7 video game. The helmet arrives as part of a larger racing suit designed for the game including a hand-painted helmet, gloves, and Diorizon boots.
JJJJound and PUMA Close Out the Year With Another China-Exclusive Capsule
A plethora of streetwear enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados have been impressed with JJJJound and its collaborative initiatives this year. The Montreal-based design entity joined forces with the likes of ASICS, New Balance, Reebok and more for special projects, and now to cap off 2022 it’s aligning with. once more...
