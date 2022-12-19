Read full article on original website
Suspense over future asylum rules builds at border after SCOTUS order
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspense mounted at the U.S. border with Mexico on Tuesday about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers as the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve — though it could be brief...
U.S. asks court to end immigration asylum limits — after Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but requested a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday, a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions were slated to expire on Wednesday.
Mayor of El Paso declares state of emergency over influx of asylum seekers
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city declared a state of emergency Saturday over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration to allow...
Thousands of migrants wait at U.S.-Mexico border to see if asylum restrictions end
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift. Pandemic-era limits on border crossings...
WATCH: White House says an end to Title 42 doesn’t mean an open border
Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Watch the briefing in the player above. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after the election because he wanted her to talk about Dominion from the White House podium, ex-aide testified
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews testified Kayleigh McEnany avoided Trump because she was worried about him pressuring her to violate the Hatch Act.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
What to watch for as the Jan. 6 committee cites Trump’s ‘attempted coup’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
Mandatory IRS audit of Trump taxes delayed during presidency, House panel says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
Bill that would have given Maine tribes benefits of future federal law is blocked
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. Native American leaders in Maine blamed independent Sen. Angus King for blocking the...
Jan. 6 panel releases final report, alleges Trump engaged in ‘conspiracy’ to overturn election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Biden condemns rising antisemitism at White House Hanukkah reception
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. The Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity, according to White House officials, and...
Jan. 6 committee issues criminal referrals against Trump and lawyer Eastman
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice.”. As they cap one...
Read the final report from the Jan. 6 committee
The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report on Thursday. The 814-page report comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for Kevin McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
