ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

U.S. asks court to end immigration asylum limits — after Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but requested a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday, a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions were slated to expire on Wednesday.
EL PASO, TX
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 panel releases final report, alleges Trump engaged in ‘conspiracy’ to overturn election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Read the final report from the Jan. 6 committee

The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report on Thursday. The 814-page report comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump and the violent insurrection two years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy